 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Tidal’s awkward FLAC integration is going about as well as expected

Simon Cohen
By
Tidal app for iOS on an iPhone 14 showing now playing screen with Max quality track.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

I had the chance to try out Tidal’s new Max audio quality setting — which integrates hi-res audio FLAC files into the streaming service’s HiFi Plus subscription tier — while it was still in beta. It seemed ham-fisted and poorly executed at best, but betas often can be tweaked before seeing their final release. That’s the point of beta testing. So I held out hope that Tidal would fix the problems before rolling Max out to the world.

Now that Tidal has opened the FLAC floodgates — the feature is live for all — that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Recommended Videos

The heart of the problem is that Tidal is running hi-res FLAC in parallel with its existing catalog tracks that use the MQA format, but without giving its users the ability to select the format they want to hear.

Related

In fact, unless you connect your phone to an external DAC, there’s no way to know whether you’re getting FLAC or MQA, and no way to know the track’s bit-depth or sampling rate. All you have to go on is Tidal’s vague policy: If a Max track exists as 24-bit FLAC, that’s what you’ll get, regardless of its sampling rate, and regardless of whether or not you may want the MQA version instead.

When Tidal CEO Jesse Dorogusker initially took to Reddit to announce the addition of hi-res FLAC, the news was greeted with a lot of optimism, especially from those in the audiophile community that take issue with MQA — they believe MQA to be inferior to hi-res FLAC.

Unfortunately, Tidal’s implementation of the FLAC addition is guaranteed to satisfy neither the FLAC boosters, nor the MQA faithful, because there’s no way for either group to enforce their preferences within the Tidal app.

For those who can’t tell the difference between lossless CD-quality audio and hi-res audio, this probably sounds like a serious first-world problem, which it is. However, if you’re paying the pricey $20 per month subscription fee to access Tidal HiFi Plus, this is the kind of thing that is bound to make you question that decision.

Posting in the r/TIdaL/ subreddit, user zoomtome summed up the obvious aggravation that many are no doubt feeling by saying, “unless things change very soon and I’m given the choice to select MQA as my preferred stream, then I will be moving over to one of the cheaper streaming services which provide better than CD quality at half the price of Tidal.”

Another redditor has pointed out that Tidal’s FLAC-based Max tracks are still only available on iOS, Android, and PC platforms, which means that those who prefer streaming Tidal on Sonos, or on other devices using Tidal Connect, won’t be getting access to any hi-res tracks — at least for now. Tidal says the option is coming later this year.

Eventually, we can expect that Tidal’s approach will see all MQA tracks replaced with FLAC versions (as soon as a hi-res FLAC track exists, the MQA version is effectively unavailable). That’s going to please FLAC fans, and it’s fair to say it will help Tidal’s bottom line. MQA is a proprietary format and must be licensed by any music label, streaming service, or hardware manufacturer that wants to use it.

Block, the Jack Dorsey-led company, which acquired Tidal in 2021 for $306 million, doesn’t break out the streaming service’s numbers in its quarterly reports. However, it’s unlikely that Tidal has been able to reverse its losses — in 2019 (the last year we have reliable data), the company lost $53 million. FLAC, as an open-source and royalty-free format, has no associated licensing fees.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Plex amps up its music offerings with tighter integration with Tidal
plex tidal

If you're a movie and TV junkie, we're betting that the Plex media server platform needs no introduction. For years now, it has been the go-to choice for people who want total control over their media library, and the ability to watch that content on every conceivable device.

But lately, Plex has been getting a lot more serious about other kinds of media as well. It has added podcasts, a capable photo organizer and even a live TV plus DVR option. Last year, the company augmented its music chops in a big way by adding Tidal to its list of supported services. On Friday, April 26, the company announced that integration was expanding even further, including a new "Artist TV" feature that adds music videos to artists' profiles and lets users fill in missing records in their Plex library using Tidal.

Read more
Amazon will reportedly launch a hi-fi version of Amazon Music Unlimited
Amazon Music Unlimited

Mere days after launching a free, ad-supported version of its music streaming service, a new report suggests that Amazon has its sights set on a premium version of Amazon Music, which would offer better than CD quality streaming audio, for more discerning listeners. Music Business Worldwide cites "high-placed music industry sources," who claim the new, high-quality tier will launch before the end of 2019 and likely cost in the vicinity of $15 per month.

“It’s a better bit rate, better than CD quality,” one source told the website. “Amazon is working on it as we speak: They’re currently scoping out how much catalog they can get from everyone and how they’ll ingest it.” The move, if true, is a bold step for Amazon which has lagged behind both Spotify and Apple Music in the U.S. By offering both a free tier and a premium tier, the company could rapidly add customers through the ad-supported model, while simultaneously offering them an appealing upgrade path, should their needs (and budget) evolve.

Read more
Hi-res streaming audio service Qobuz arrives in U.S., threatens Tidal’s monopoly
quobuz

If you're a fan of high-quality digital audio, you now have another option when it comes to streaming music services. French company Qobuz, long known for its excellent collection of hi-res tracks, launched in the U.S. with four different price plans:

Premium: $10 per month, or $100 per year, for MP3-quality streaming at 320 kbps
Hi-Fi: $20 per month, or $200 per year, for CD-quality streaming using FLAC 16-bit at 44.1 KHz
Studio: $25 per month, or $250 per year, for hi-res quality streaming using FLAC 24-bit at up to 192 KHz
Sublime+: $300 per year, for all of the benefits of Studio, and discounted prices on hi-res purchases from the online store

Read more