  1. Mobile

Spotify is finally making it easier to block unwanted followers

Jesse Hollington
By

Spotify is rolling out a new feature that will make it much easier to block people that you don’t want following your activity on the service. Until now, subscribers have had no control over who could actually see their listening activity and public playlists. Although you could make a request to Spotify’s customer support team to ask them to block a specific person for you, this required more effort, and many folks didn’t even know it existed. Your other option was to disable the social media part of the service entirely, but that’s not an ideal solution for when you do want to share with friends. 

With the new changes, you’ll be able to block someone simply by visiting their user profile and looking for the Block User option in the Three Dots menu at the top. Once you do this, that person won’t be able to access any of your listening activity or even see your profile page. 

Rick Astley artist page on Spotify on an iPhone.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

It’s a feature that’s been long-awaited by Spotify users, some of whom have been requesting it since as far back as 2013. However, despite 121 pages of comments over the past several years, Spotify only acknowledged that it was under consideration in June of this year. 

For many people who use Spotify, this isn’t a minor problem. Comments in the Spotify community forums reveal that some folks have dealt with mental health issues resulting from harassment and even threats of domestic violence on the platform. While such situations should be serious enough to warrant a message to Spotify’s customer support, this hasn’t always been an option. 

In 2018, Buzzfeed News did an in-depth report on Spotify abuse, revealing users who were stalked and harassed through their listening activity. At the time, Spotify updated the longstanding block feature request to a “good idea” but said that it had no immediate plans to add it to the service. Even after a Change.org petition garnered nearly 20,000 signatures, it still took the streaming provider nearly three more years to act on the longstanding request.

Fortunately, it’s here now, better late than never. Spotify says the change should start showing up for all users this week.

Editors' Recommendations

Battlefield 2042 won’t have in-game voice chat until after launch

A soldier stands next to a downed satellite in Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone.

How to factory reset a PS4

Best PS4 Games

This early Shark robot vacuum Black Friday deal is too good to miss

best robot vacuum for hardwood floors shark ai vacmop 1

This adorable Lego Baby Yoda set is on sale for Black Friday

lego baby yoda set black friday 2021

Dell XPS 13 is just $650 in this unexpected early Black Friday deal

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

High-end Motorola Edge X flagship leaks with 144Hz OLED display

Motorola Edge X render showing the front and back of the smartphone.

How to block email trackers in iOS 15

Apple's Craig Federighi standing in front of the iOS 15 logo.

Should you factory reset before updating your iPhone?

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple’s iPhone upgrade program: How does it work?

apple iphone upgrade program how does it work 13 pro review

This is the best 70-inch Black Friday TV deal you can shop today

black friday deals best buy october 2021 hisense a6g 4k tv lifestyle

How to update AirPods or AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

How to unsend an email in Gmail if you accidentally sent it

Best Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Cheapest prices today