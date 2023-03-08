 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Spotify gets first major redesign in 10 years with TikTok-like scroll

Derek Malcolm
By

Spotify held its second annual Stream On event for creators today, and while the streamer didn’t announce the coming of its hi-res music tier, it took the opportunity to lift the veil off its biggest redesign in a decade. The revamp not only brings a new scrolling, image-heavy, interactive visual look reminiscent of TikTok and Instagram to the mobile app’s Home page, but there are several new discovery-based features for music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

The new Spotify home screen.
Spotify

While the Stream On event had a major focus on new tools and resources for music artists, podcasters, and audiobook creators, the beginning of the presentation was big on the new look and features for users — some that will be available to everyone and some to subscribers only. The biggest change comes to the Home screen, which takes the old layout of album artwork and static images and brings it to life with video clips, audio previews of songs, playlists, albums, podcast episodes, and more.

Everything can be tapped and swiped to explore further, or saved for later. Everything, of course, is based on your usage, which helps what Spotify find what you might like. The new feed-style design will be evident across the app, in sections like Discovery Weekly, Release Radar, and New Music Friday. Spotify says it will encourage a “more active experience” that helps creators to “grow, engage, and monetize.”

Related

Other features announced at the event include a new “Smart Shuffle” that Spotify says will breathe new life into playlists by recommending songs based on your playlist’s “feeling.” There’s also “Autoplay for Podcasts,” which will automatically start a new podcast based on what you like when a podcast ends. Smart Shuffle, however, will only be available to subscribers.

These new features complement Spotify’s recently announced DJ feature that adds AI-generated commentary in the form of a DJ’s voice (it’s actually the voice of Xavier “X” Jernigan, Spotify’s head of cultural partnerships) to help personalize the curated selections of radio station-like music Spotify creates for you.

The Jonas Brothers announce a new Countdown Pages feature at the Spotify Stream On event.
Spotify

Spotify also announced some new tools and features for artists, including “Spotify Clips,” a way for artists to interact with fans, a new “Spotify for Podcasters” suite of tools that streamline the process and gives data and analytics on each creator’s podcasts, and a new “Countdown Pages” feature (introduced by the Jonas Brothers) that, yep, counts down the months, days, and hours until a new album release.

Spotify didn’t give a launch date for the redesign features, but they are “beginning to roll out to Premium and Free users globally across iOS and Android.” It added that features will start to appear over the coming weeks and months.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
T-Mobile customers can now get MLS Season Pass for free
Phil Nickinson
By Phil Nickinson
February 21, 2023
MLS Season Pass on T-Mobile Tuesday app.

As was foretold, T-Mobile customers can now grab their free subscription to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. It's part of the "T-Mobile Tuesdays" incentive that gives subscribers free stuff throughout the year, and the latest in a string of streaming-related freebies made available by the wireless provider.

All you'll need to make good on the promotion is a T-Mobile account and the T-Mobile Tuesday app. From there, you'll be prompted to redeem a unique code. Log in to your Apple account, use that unique code, and you're good t ogo.

Read more
Have a Galaxy S23? Make sure you do these 10 things first
Christine Romero-Chan
By Christine Romero-Chan
February 21, 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 lock screen customization

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S23 series, which is the next generation of its flagship Android smartphone lineup. Those who want a top-of-the-line device will want to check out the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with its incredible 200MP camera and 10X optical zoom. But for everyone else, there are the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, They're practically the same, but if you prefer more base storage and a larger screen, opt for the S23 Plus instead of the standard S23.

I got my Galaxy S23 last week, and if you’re a newbie to Android (I still am after being an iPhone user most of my life), there’s a lot that you can do to customize the S23 to your liking. Here are some things that you should do as soon as you get your new Galaxy S23 in your hands!
Customize the lock screen

Read more
Can we talk about wireless audio’s missing speedometer?
Simon Cohen
By Simon Cohen
February 17, 2023
DOK-ING-XD-Speedometer

Imagine someone spending $150,000 on a Porsche that had no speedometer. “This fine sports car can do zero to 60 in under three seconds.” Uh, how do I know? “Doesn’t it feel fast when you drive it? Trust us, it’s under three seconds.” Probably wouldn’t fly, would it? 

And yet, this unlikely scenario is exactly what’s happening in the world of wireless audio. 

Read more