TikTok, everyone’s favorite social media app for watching short-form videos in an easy-to-digest format, may be facing a ban in the U.S. That’s because President Joe Biden has signed a law that would ban TikTok unless ByteDance sells its stake in TikTok within 12 months.

While this won’t have immediate effects, you may be worried about the future of your short-form video entertainment. Are there any alternatives to TikTok out there? Actually, there are quite a few. Here are some of the best TikTok alternatives that you should consider trying — just in case the TikTok ban actually happens.

Snapchat

Long before TikTok, there was Snapchat. Snapchat was originally known for allowing users to share photos and videos that disappeared after a day, as well as its collection of silly filters.

However, Snapchat is also a viable TikTok alternative these days. That’s because it has evolved past those disappearing snaps and now features plenty of short video content that doesn’t vanish. Snapchat features Snap Originals, which is premium content for Snapchat users that contains unscripted shows, documentary series, serialized dramas, comedies, and more.

This is in addition to Snapchat’s other social aspects, like the ability to make your own snaps (disappearing photos and videos) and Stories. The Spotlight section is also good for discovering new content, just like you do on TikTok’s For You Page.

Instagram Reels

Like Snapchat, Instagram was around long before TikTok. It, too, has evolved over time, and in 2024, it will have a feature similar to TikTok in the form of Instagram Reels.

Reels are short-form videos that are capped at 90 seconds in length, and you can make them from a single video clip or a series of clips stitched together. Reels can also have visual effects and music applied to them.

But it can be a little diffficult to find just Reels in the Instagram app if you don’t know where to look. In short, you’ll have to navigate to the Reels tab, which is represented by the little clapperboard icon. Once you use Instagram enough, Reels will show up in your main feed as well.

In addition to Reels, Instagram has traditional posts of photos and videos, plus Instagram Stories, which are similar to Snapchat’s disappearing pics and videos. You can also direct message others. If you see an interesting product, you can even shop directly with Instagram.

YouTube Shorts

At this point, who doesn’t already have the YouTube app on their iPhone or Android phone? It’s the world’s largest video-sharing website, and yes, it has its own version of vertical video shorts, just like TikTok.

YouTube Shorts can be found in the YouTube app itself, in addition to your regular YouTube content. With YouTube Shorts, content ranges from 15 to 60 seconds, is vertically oriented, and is very easy to create. To make your own Shorts, all you need is your smartphone camera and a YouTube account.

Once you’ve had your short-form video fill, you can resume watching regular YouTube video content as well without having to switch to a different app. If you already spend a lot of time on YouTube, this is likely the most natural TikTok alternative for you.

Triller

For those who like to watch videos from their favorite celebrities, Triller is a great alternative to TikTok. Big names like Justin Bieber, Tyga, Josh Richards, Charli D’amelio, Noah Beck, and more can be found right on Triller.

If you want to create your own short-form videos, Triller is great for that, too. It has powerful built-in video-editing software after starting in 2015 as a video-editing app. The music synchronization is also fun to play with, allowing you to make some cool music videos quickly and easily. Triller also has integration with Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services, so you can import your existing library into the app.

Triller has plenty of exclusive and trending content to keep you entertained as well. And if you need inspiration, Triller has plenty of it. It may not be the most well-known TikTok alternative, but it’s certainly worth a look.

Zigazoo

TikTok is more popular with the younger generation, but like other social media, it could be considered unsafe. If you want a healthier TikTok alternative for your kids, then give Zigazoo a look.

Zigazoo is a newcomer to the short-form video space that’s aimed at the younger generation. You’ll find lighthearted and fun videos in Zigazoo, and all content has to undergo a strict moderation review before it can be viewed by others. There is also no commenting feature, which eliminates one way people can bully others online.

When browsing content in Zigazoo, it’s based on challenges or educational prompts, and this also applies to creating content. If you want to create content, there are many different effects, sounds, and filters available.

