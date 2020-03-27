How to make a playlist in Spotify

For music lovers around the world, Spotify is a dream come true: You have access to over 30 million songs with the click of a mouse or the tap of a finger. With so many songs, though, how will you keep everything organized? Making playlists is an excellent way to group your favorite songs, whether you’re assembling a collection for your next high-intensity workout or midnight charade, or you’re creating something to share with a friend. Let’s show you how to do it with ease.

Making a Spotify playlist on Mac or PC

To begin creating a new playlist, select the + New Playlist button in the lower-left corner of the screen. A dialogue will ask you to name the playlist. You can also opt to give it a description or choose an image from your PC to represent it. Once finished filling in the information, click the Create button. Note that if you didn’t decide to add a custom playlist image, it’s not a problem — Spotify will automatically generate an image based on the album covers in your playlist.

Select + New Playlist button. Enter a playlist name. Give it a description or photo (optional). Click Create.

Adding songs to your playlist

Once your new playlist is created, Spotify will display it — you will notice that it is currently empty and void of any music, so let’s change that. Either search for a song you would like to add to the playlist or visit the Your Library section for any content you previously saved. Once you have found a song that you love, either right-click on it or press the Triple-Dot Button to the right of the song information. In the menu that appears, mouse down to Add to Playlist, then click on the name of your playlist.

Find the song you wish to add. Right-click the song. Select Add to Playlist. Click on your playlist name.

Editing and sharing your playlist

Remove a song: Either right-click on the song in your playlist or press the Triple-Dot Button to the right of the song information, then select Remove from this Playlist.

Download your playlist: Navigate to your playlist, then check the Download toggle button on the screen or right-click on the playlist name on the left side of your screen, then select Download. Your playlist will now be able to play without access to the internet. Note that this feature is only available to Premium members.

Make playlist secret or public: To change whether your playlist is visible to others on Spotify, open the playlist and click the Triple-Dot Button under the playlist’s name; it will be next to the Play button. Next, select either Make Public or Make Secret to change its current state.

Make playlist collaborative: Want others to be able to edit your playlist? Click the Triple-Dot Button under the playlist’s name, then select Collaborative Playlist — a check will show next to the option if it is enabled currently.

Share with friends: To share your playlist, click the Triple-Dot Button under the playlist’s name. Next, mouse down to the Share option — here, you can pick how you wish to share your playlist. For a simple web link, select the Copy Playlist Link option.

Delete a playlist: To completely delete your playlist, click the Triple-Dot Button under the playlist’s name. Next, select the Delete button, and press Delete again to confirm.

Making a Spotify playlist on Android or iOS

To begin creating a new playlist, open the Spotify app on your device and select the Your Library tab at the bottom of the screen. Choose the Playlists tab at the top of the screen, and click the Create Playlist button. A dialogue will ask you to name the playlist. Once finished filling in the name, click the Create button.

Select the Your Library tab at bottom of the screen. Select the Playlists tab at the top of the screen. Click Create Playlist. Name the playlist, then click Create.

Adding songs to your playlist

Once your new playlist is created, Spotify will display it. You will notice that it is currently empty and void of any music, so let’s change that. Either search for a song you would like to add to the playlist or visit the Your Library tab for any content you previously saved. Once you have found a song that you love, tap the Triple-dot Button to the right of the song name. In the menu that appears, tap Add to Playlist, then tap on the name of your playlist.

Find the song you wish to add. Tap the Triple-Dot Button to the right of the song. Select Add to Playlist. Lastly, tap on your playlist name.

Editing and sharing your playlist

Remove a song: Tap the Triple-Dot Button to the right of the song in your playlist, then select Remove From This Playlist.

Download your playlist: Navigate to your playlist, then tap the Downloaded toggle button on the screen. Your playlist will now be able to play without access to the internet. Note that this feature is only available to Premium members.

Make playlist secret or public: To change whether your playlist is visible to others on Spotify, open the playlist and tap the Triple-Dot Button under the name of your playlist. Next, select either Make Public or Make Secret to change its current state.

Make playlist collaborative: Want others to be able to edit your playlist? Tap the Triple-Dot Button under the name of your playlist, then select either Make Collaborative or Make Non-Collaborative.

Share with friends: To share your playlist, tap the Triple-Dot Button under the name of your playlist. Next, select the Share option — here, you can pick how you wish to share your playlist. For a simple web link, select the Copy Link option.

Delete a playlist: To completely delete your playlist, tap the Triple-Dot Button under the name of your playlist. Next, select the Delete Playlist button, press Delete again to confirm.

