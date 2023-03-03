Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of 2021’s breakout hits was Netflix’s Shadow and Bone, a big-budget fantasy series that appealed to fans of the Harry Potter, Hunger Games, and Twilight franchises. Adapted from Israeli American author Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone young adult novel, the eight-episode series told the story of Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a young orphan raised in Ravka who discovers she is a Grisha, which means one who has special abilities. She must eventually combat the ominous threat of Aleksander Kirigan (Ben Barnes), who is also known as The Darkling.

The first season of Shadow and Bone was a bit hit with critics and audiences alike, becoming only the third show on Netflix to remain at #1 in the ratings for 12 straight days. Naturally, a second season was quickly ordered, and last year, production commenced on the highly anticipated follow-up season. Fans know Shadow and Bone season 2 is just around the corner, but when exactly will it be released? And what additional information is out there about the season? Digital Trends has all the answers for you.

When can you watch Shadow and Bone season 2?

You can start watching the second season of the hit fantasy series at midnight PT/3:00 a.m. ET on March 16.

How many episodes does Shadow and Bone season 2 have?

Like the first season, Shadow and Bone season 2 will have eight episodes.

What is Shadow and Bone season 2 about?

Here’s the official plot synopsis from Netflix: “Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she’s determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers.

“Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.

“Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone returns for a second season of new friendships, new romance, bigger battles, epic adventures — and a shocking family secret that could shatter everything.”

Is there a trailer for Shadow and Bone season 2 that I can watch?

Absolutely! Here it is:

