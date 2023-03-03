 Skip to main content
Netflix is about to release Shadow and Bone season 2 — here’s when you can watch it

Jason Struss
By

One of 2021’s breakout hits was Netflix’s Shadow and Bone, a big-budget fantasy series that appealed to fans of the Harry Potter, Hunger Games, and Twilight franchises. Adapted from Israeli American author Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone young adult novel, the eight-episode series told the story of Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a young orphan raised in Ravka who discovers she is a Grisha, which means one who has special abilities. She must eventually combat the ominous threat of Aleksander Kirigan (Ben Barnes), who is also known as The Darkling.

The first season of Shadow and Bone was a bit hit with critics and audiences alike, becoming only the third show on Netflix to remain at #1 in the ratings for 12 straight days. Naturally, a second season was quickly ordered, and last year, production commenced on the highly anticipated follow-up season. Fans know Shadow and Bone season 2 is just around the corner, but when exactly will it be released? And what additional information is out there about the season? Digital Trends has all the answers for you.

A young woman uses her powers in Shadow and Bone season 2.

When can you watch Shadow and Bone season 2?

You can start watching the second season of the hit fantasy series at midnight PT/3:00 a.m. ET on March 16.

How many episodes does Shadow and Bone season 2 have?

Like the first season, Shadow and Bone season 2 will have eight episodes.

What is Shadow and Bone season 2 about?

Three young people stand on a street in Shadow and Bone.

Here’s the official plot synopsis from Netflix: “Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she’s determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers.

“Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.

“Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone returns for a second season of new friendships, new romance, bigger battles, epic adventures — and a shocking family secret that could shatter everything.”

Is there a trailer for Shadow and Bone season 2 that I can watch?

Absolutely! Here it is:

Shadow and Bone season 2 will stream on Netflix. How can I subscribe?

Netflix is still one of the dominant forces in the streaming world, with over 220 million subscribers. The service includes a library of original programming and well-known classics that satisfy groups of all ages. Netflix is home to streaming giants Stranger ThingsWednesday, and Bridgerton, three of the most-watched shows on the service.

On the movie front, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, and Bird Box are three of the most streamed movies on Netflix. Check out the weekly top 10 lists for the most popular movies on Netflix and the most popular TV shows on Netflix to find out about the popular titles on the service.

A young woman uses her powers in Shadow & Bone.

How much does Netflix cost?

Netflix now has four pricing plans after adding an option with ads. The four plans are Basic with ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic with ads costs $7 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time.

Basic costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device. Standard is also unlimited, costs $15, and can be watched on two supported devices at a time. The top tier, Premium, also unlimited, costs $20 per month and can be watched on four supported devices at a time.

