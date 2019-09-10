Stranger Things

By
Netflix released the first season of Stranger Things in 2016, and the sci-horror series steeped in 1980s pop culture quickly became a modern TV touchstone. The show channels nostalgia for the movies, music, and trends of the era, making stars out of its young cast and veteran actors alike. The series follows a group of kids in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, who find themselves thrust into a battle with terrifying creatures from a dark, alternate dimension. The recipient of multiple Emmy Award nominations, Stranger Things’ third season debuted in July 2019. A fourth season is already in the works.

