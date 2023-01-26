 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Stranger Things tops Nielsen’s 2022 streaming charts

Dan Girolamo
By

2022 belonged to the Upside Down as Netflix’s Stranger Things occupied the top spot on Nielsen’s 2022 streaming rankings. Thanks to its record-breaking fourth season, Stranger Things was the most-streamed television show of 2022, with 52 billion minutes viewed.

The nine-episode fourth season catapulted Stranger Things to the top of the charts. The science fiction drama was also number one for the most-streamed original program of 2022. To this day, Stranger Things season 4 remains Netflix’s most popular television program of all time. The fourth season accumulated 1,352,090,000 minutes streamed in the first 28 days.

Coming in behind Stranger Things on the overall chart was NCIS, which registered 38.1 billion minutes viewed. The rest of the top 10 featured CocomelonOzark, Encanto, Grey’s AnatomyCriminal Minds, Bluey, Gilmore Girls, and Seinfeld.

Chart for Nielsen's 2022 Top 15 Streaming Programs Overall

Overall, Netflix dominated the television charts, occupying 11 of 15 spots overall and 13 of 15 spots for originals. Popular Netflix series like OzarkWednesday, Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story all cracked the top 10 for original programming.

Aside from Netflix, the other services that found their programs on the rankings include Disney+, Prime Video, and HBO Max. The highest-ranked program to come from a service other than Netflix was Disney+’s Encanto, with over 27 billion minutes. The Oscar-winning animated feature was the highest-streamed movie in 2022 by a wide margin. The second closest movie was Turning Red, which clocked in at over 11 billion minutes.

One of the surprises came from Prime Video as their most-streamed original program was not The Rings of Power, but The Boys. The only other Prime Video program featured on any of the charts was SpongeBob SquarePants in acquired programming.

View the charts in their entirety below.

Chart for Nielsen's 2022 Top 15 Streaming Programs Originals
Chart for Nielsen's 2022 Top 15 Streaming Programs Acquired
Chart for Nielsen's 2022 Top 15 Streaming Movies

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend live stream: where to watch Monday’s NFL playoff game
Tom Brady runs on a football field.
2023 Wild Card Weekend live stream: where to watch Sunday’s NFL playoff games
A quarterback runs and throw the ball in an NFL game.
2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend live stream: where to watch Saturday’s NFL playoff games
A quarterback drops back with the ball.
2023 Australian Open live stream: where to watch the first tennis Grand Slam
Novak Djokovic 2021 Australian Open: Day 14
Missing’s ending explained
Two girls look at a computer screen in Missing.
Missing’s creative team on generating suspense and sequel plans
A girl talks on a mobile phone in Missing.
Where to watch Violent Night
David Harbour dressed as Santa Claus and tied up with Christmaslights, while John Leguizamo screams at him.
The best shows on Netflix right now (January 2023)
A female character looks ready to fight in a close up from the series Arcane on Netflix.
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (January 2023)
Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead stand aginst a wall in a scene from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (January 2023)
Spike Lee in Do the Right Thing.
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
Pedro Pascal with his finger to his mouth telling someone to be quiet in a scene from The Last of Us on HBO Max.
The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now
Steve Harvey with his hands on his hips talking to Cedric the Entertainer in a scene from The Steve Harvey Show.
2023 NFL Divisional Round live stream: where to watch Sunday’s playoff games
Dak Prescott hands the ball off to Zeke Elliot.