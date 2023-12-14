While Stranger Things fans are waiting for the fifth and final season of the massively popular Netflix series, don’t miss this opportunity to give them a gift this holiday season that will help them preserve their love for the show once it’s over. There are so many to choose from if you take a look at all the offers online, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered our top bargains below. We’ve also highlighted our favorite gift for a Stranger Things fan, but whether you go with that or any of the other products we’ve rounded up, you need to act fast because we’re not sure how long stocks will last during the shopping frenzy of the holidays.

Our favorite gift for Stranger Things fans

Stranger Things: Upside Down is a cooperative strategy board game where players take on the role of the kids of Hawkins, who must work together to stop the operatives from Hawkins National Laboratory and the evils that are coming from the Upside Down. The game may be played by two to four players, with an average playtime of about an hour per session. The double-sided board will give you the choice of playing through the first two seasons of Stranger Things. The board game also comes with highly-detailed figures of the show’s main characters, as well as the Demogorgon and Demodogs. Stranger Things: Upside Down is on sale from Amazon for an affordable $45, following a $5 discount on the board game’s original price of $50.

More gifts for Stranger Things fans we like

There’s no shortage of gift ideas for Stranger Things fans online beyond our favorite one, but to make your decision easier, we’ve collected the rest of our top choices here. Some of these gifts feature Stranger Things monsters, while some depict the show’s most important moments, but we’re sure of one things — those who love the series will cherish any of these items. However, in order to give any of these to them, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase we’re not sure of their availability as the holiday season draws nearer.

Stranger Things: Heroes and Monsters (Choose Your Own Adventure) —

Funko Plush Stranger Things – Demo-Bat —

Uno Flip! Stranger Things —

The Unofficial Stranger Things Cookbook —

Stranger Things Mystery Upside Down Capsule —

Little People Collector Stranger Things Castle Byers —

Stranger Things: Attack of the Mindflayer Card Game —

Little People Collector Stranger Things Hellfire Club —

Lite-Brite Stranger Things Special Edition – Demogorgon Hunters —

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 – Vinyl —

Editors' Recommendations