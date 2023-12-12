The best gifts for Harry Potter fans in 2023

The holiday season is almost upon us, which means time is running out to get gifts for your loved ones. If you want to get something for someone who loves the Harry Potter books and movies but you don’t know where to start, you’ve come to the right place because we’ve rounded up the best gifts for Harry Potter fans below. You’re going to have to hurry though, because with all of the shopping that’s going to happen through the holidays, we’re not sure how long stocks of any of these products will last.

Our favorite gift for Harry Potter fans

Harry Potter‘s journey begins with the Hogwarts Express, and here’s your chance to give a 1:32 scale model of the iconic train as a gift. The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express – Collectors’ Edition includes the steam train itself, along with its engine, coal tender, and a three-room passenger carriage that depicts three classic scenes from the films. The train can be set in motion by spinning the lever at the top, and it comes with 20 minifigures of Harry Potter characters. Originally, $500, the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express – Collectors’ Edition is on sale from Amazon at 30% off, which translates to savings of $150 and a discounted price of $350.

More gifts for Harry Potter fans we like

There are more gifts for Harry Potter fans that you can find online — in fact, there may be too many of them, which may prove to be overwhelming. To help you out, here are some of the best gift ideas featuring the Wizarding World that we’ve come across, so you won’t have to search retailers’ websites one by one. You need to hurry with your decision though, as we’re not sure if these offers will still be available tomorrow.

