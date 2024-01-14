Man United vs Tottenham live stream: Can you watch for free?

The Premier League is in action today, and one game you won’t want to miss is Man United vs Tottenham. It kicks off in an hour, at 11:30 a.m. ET, and if you don’t have access to a cable subscription, you may be wondering if you can watch the game online. You’ll be able to watch on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock TV, which is fast becoming one of the more popular standalone streaming services out there. We’ve got everything you need to know about watching the Man United vs Tottenham, so read onward for more details.

The best way to watch Man United vs Tottenham

The only way to watch Man United vs Tottenham online is with Peacock TV, but it would still be one of the best options even if that wasn’t the case. Peacock has a huge library of content you’ll get access to with a subscription, including the best movies on Peacock and the best shows on Peacock. You’ll also get access to dozens of Premier League games through the season, and coverage of even more sports events like Sunday Night Football. A Peacock subscription goes as cheap as $6 per month, with an ad-free option coming in at $12 per month.

Is there a free Man United vs Tottenham live stream?

A lot of streaming services used to offer free access to at least a portion of their content, but like many of them nowadays, there is no longer a Peacock free trial to utilize for the Man United vs Tottenham live stream. With the game streaming only on Peacock, you’ll need to get a subscription to watch. A subscription isn’t too far off from being free, however, as Peacock costs as little as $6 per month and there’s no commitment beyond one month. If you’re interested only in the Man United vs Tottenham, you can grab a $6 subscription and cancel before your month is up.

How to watch the Man United vs Tottenham live stream from anywhere

Travelers will want to have a VPN in place when it comes time to watch the Man United vs Tottenham game. You can pair your Peacock TV subscription with one of the best VPN services, which will ensure you can watch the game from anywhere. With a VPN you can set the server to a location within the United States and you’ll be able to watch the game just as you would at home. NordVPN is at the top of our list when it comes to VPN services, and a NordVPN free trial will get you free use of the service for 30 days.

