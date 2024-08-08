 Skip to main content
How to watch USA vs Serbia men’s basketball at the Olympics

The best team in the world takes on the reigning NBA MVP in the semifinals of the men’s basketball tournament at the 2024 Olympics today, as Team USA battles Nikola Jokic and Serbia. The Americans got the best of Jokic and Co. during group play with a 110-84 drubbing, but with a spot in the gold-medal game on the line, it would be unwise for USA to overlook Serbia, no matter how dominant they’ve been thus far in Paris.

In the United States, the game (3:00 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on USA Network. However, if you don’t have cable and want to watch basketball at the Olympics, we have all the best ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Serbia and Saturday’s gold-medal game for free.

Is there a free USA vs Serbia live stream?

This one will be televised on USA Network, while the gold-medal game on Saturday will be broadcast live on NBC. You can watch a live stream of both of those channels, as well as 100-plus others, via Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream.

These live-TV streaming services are designed to fully replace cable, so they’re expensive as long-term options, but they all offer a free trial, which you can take advantage of to watch this game and the gold-medal game (and any other Olympic events you want to watch over the next couple of days) without paying anything.

Watch USA vs Serbia live stream on Peacock

As we just noted, Fubo, YouTube and DirecTV Stream are all expensive long-term options. So, if you’ve already used up your free trials for those services, you should try out Peacock. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s very reasonably priced at $8 per month or $80 for the year. With Peacock, you’ll be able to watch every single Olympic event live or on-demand. There’s also a daily Olympic wrap-up show, as well as a multi-view option so you can watch multiple events at once.

Watch the USA vs Serbia live stream from abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address/location and connect you to a digital server in most countries around the world. If you use this to connect to a server in the US, you can then stream content as if you’re actually there, thus letting you watch Fubo or Peacock or whatever streaming service you want even if you’re abroad.

NordVPN tops our list of the best VPN services. It’s fast and very easy to use, plus it has a 30-day money-back guarantee if you ultimately decide you don’t want it.

