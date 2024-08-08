 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the men’s soccer finals at the Olympics: France vs Spain

By

A gold medal is on the line at the Parc de Princes today, as hosts France take on reigning silver medalists Spain in the final of the men’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Olympics. Though the squads are obviously different, as these are under-23 teams, this will be a rematch of the Euro 2024 final from last month, which Spain won 2-1.

The match kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network in the United States. However, if you don’t have cable and want to watch Olympics men’s soccer online, there are a number of different ways you can watch a live stream of France vs Spain today.

Is there a free France vs Spain live stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you live in the United States, you can watch a live stream of USA Network and up to 100-plus other channels via Fubo. The live-TV streaming service is designed to fully replace cable, so it’s a bit expensive as a long-term option, but it comes with a free seven-day trial.

That means you can watch both France vs Spain and tomorrow’s women’s gold-medal match between USA and Brazil (11:00 a.m. ET, USA Network) on Fubo completely free. You’ll need a credit card when signing up, but as long as you cancel before your trial ends, you won’t be charged.

In the case that you’ve already used your Fubo free trial, you can do the exact same thing through either YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. They both include USA Network, and they both offer a free five-day trial for new subscribers.

Watch France vs Spain live stream on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

In the non-free-trial category, Peacock is far and away the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the match. Though there’s no free trial, Peacock Premium is just $8 per month or $80 for the year.

With Peacock, you’ll be able to watch every single sport and event at the Olympics. That’s obviously not as big of a deal now that the Olympics are nearly over, but you’re also getting Peacock’s massive library of TV shows and movies, as well as other live sports. It’s still well worth it to sign up, especially if you want to watch France vs Spain for as cheap as possible.

Watch the France vs Spain live stream from abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

You can use a virtual private network–we recommend NordVPN, but you can also check out our ranking of the 10 best VPN services–to mask your IP address/location and connect to a digital server in the United States. This allows you to access US-only sites such as Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream even if you’re outside of the country.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
How to watch Olympic Gymnastics: Every Simone Biles event
Tokyo Games Gymnastics.

Just one medal away from becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympics history, Simone Biles joins other top competitors from around the world in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Biles, who is well regarded as the greatest ever in the sport, is certainly the headliner in Paris, but there will be elite individual talent to watch all over both the men's and women's sides for the next week.

In the United States, certain events will be televised live on either NBC or E!, but if you don't have cable, there are a number of good options for watching a live stream of the gymnastics at the Olympics. Here's everything you need to know:
Upcoming gymnastics events at the 2024 Summer Olympics

Read more
How to watch Basketball in the Olympics: Schedule, channels, more
LeBron James walks off the basketball court.

Basketball is consistently one of the most anticipated sports at every Olympics, and with LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson and dozens of other top NBA and WNBA stars competing in Paris, the 2024 Games will be no different. Team USA are heavy favorites on both the men's and women's sides, but as we've seen many times before in the international game, nothing can be taken for granted, and everything will be exciting.

If you live in the U.S., some games will be televised on NBC, CNBC or USA Network, while all of them will stream live on Peacock. This gives us a number of different live stream options depending on what exactly you're looking for, so here's a rundown on how to watch all basketball games at the 2024 Olympics.
Upcoming basketball games at the 2024 Summer Olympics

Read more
How to watch Swimming in the Olympics: Schedule, streaming, and more
2024 Paris Olympics logo.

Swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics gets underway Saturday, and we will ultimately see 37 gold medals handed out over the next two weeks. With established legends like Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel to burgeoning young talents such as Jack Alexy, Summer McIntosh and Leon Marchand, the swimming pool in Paris will be full of stars, and you won't want to miss a moment.

In the United States,  some games will be televised on NBC, CNBC or USA Network, while all of them will stream live on Peacock. This gives us a number of different live stream options depending on what exactly you're looking for, so here's a rundown on how to watch every swimming event at the 2024 Olympics.
Upcoming swimming events at the 2024 Summer Olympics

Read more