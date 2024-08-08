A gold medal is on the line at the Parc de Princes today, as hosts France take on reigning silver medalists Spain in the final of the men’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Olympics. Though the squads are obviously different, as these are under-23 teams, this will be a rematch of the Euro 2024 final from last month, which Spain won 2-1.

The match kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network in the United States. However, if you don’t have cable and want to watch Olympics men’s soccer online, there are a number of different ways you can watch a live stream of France vs Spain today.

Is there a free France vs Spain live stream?

If you live in the United States, you can watch a live stream of USA Network and up to 100-plus other channels via Fubo. The live-TV streaming service is designed to fully replace cable, so it’s a bit expensive as a long-term option, but it comes with a free seven-day trial.

That means you can watch both France vs Spain and tomorrow’s women’s gold-medal match between USA and Brazil (11:00 a.m. ET, USA Network) on Fubo completely free. You’ll need a credit card when signing up, but as long as you cancel before your trial ends, you won’t be charged.

In the case that you’ve already used your Fubo free trial, you can do the exact same thing through either YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. They both include USA Network, and they both offer a free five-day trial for new subscribers.

Watch France vs Spain live stream on Peacock

In the non-free-trial category, Peacock is far and away the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the match. Though there’s no free trial, Peacock Premium is just $8 per month or $80 for the year.

With Peacock, you’ll be able to watch every single sport and event at the Olympics. That’s obviously not as big of a deal now that the Olympics are nearly over, but you’re also getting Peacock’s massive library of TV shows and movies, as well as other live sports. It’s still well worth it to sign up, especially if you want to watch France vs Spain for as cheap as possible.

Watch the France vs Spain live stream from abroad

You can use a virtual private network–we recommend NordVPN, but you can also check out our ranking of the 10 best VPN services–to mask your IP address/location and connect to a digital server in the United States. This allows you to access US-only sites such as Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream even if you’re outside of the country.