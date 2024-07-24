How to watch Men’s Soccer in the Olympics: All games and streams

Though the Opening Ceremony isn’t until Friday, men’s soccer at the 2024 Summer Olympics gets underway on Wednesday, with hosts France battling Spain, Argentina, United States and other countries for gold.

If you live in the United States, matches will be televised on either USA Network (English), Telemundo (Spanish) or NBC Universo(Spanish), while all of them will also stream live on Peacock. Here’s a full rundown of everything you need to know to watch a live stream of every 2024 Summer Olympics men’s soccer match online.

Upcoming men’s soccer matches at the 2024 Summer Olympics

July 24: Group B, Argentina vs Morocco, 9:00 a.m. ET, USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock

July 24: Group C, Uzbekistan vs Spain, 9:00 a.m. ET, NBC Universo, Peacock

July 24: Group A, Guinea vs New Zealand, 11:00 a.m. ET, NBC Universo, Peacock

July 24: Group C, Egypt vs Dominican Republic, 11:00 a.m. ET, USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock

July 24: Group B, Iraq vs Ukraine, 1:00 p.m. ET, NBC Universo, Peacock

July 24: Group D, Japan vs Paraguay, 1:00 p.m. ET, Telemundo, Peacock

July 24: Group A, France vs United States, 3:00 p.m. ET, USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock

July 24: Group D, Mali vs Israel, 3:00 p.m. ET, NBC Universo, Peacock

Watch Olympics Men’s Soccer matches on Peacock

Even if you have cable, Peacock is a must-have streaming service during the Olympics. It’s as simple as that.

While some matches will be televised on USA Network, and others will be available only in Spanish on channels such as Telemundo or NBC Universo, Peacock is the only way you can watch every single men’s Olympic soccer match in English. But not only that, it will also stream every other sport and event from Paris, as well. In short, cable TV will get you plenty of Olympics to watch, but Peacock will provide far more comprehensive coverage.

All of that, and it will only cost you $8 for a month–which will get you through the entirety of the Olympics–or $14 if you want it for the whole year.

Is there a free Olympics Men’s Soccer live stream?

Of course, while Peacock is the clear top choice if you want to watch multiple matches and other sports, there are some other avenues if you’re simply trying to watch a specific match or sport for free.

Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream all include USA Network, Telemundo (live in select markets) and NBC Universo, and they all offer a free trial. Again, not everything will be televised, but if there’s a game or event you want to watch that’s being televised on one of these channels, you can stream it on your computer, phone, tablet or other streaming device via any of these live-TV services.

The Fubo free trial lasts for seven days, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are each five days, giving you enough to get through all of the two weeks of the Olympics without ever paying anything.

Watch the Olympics Men’s Soccer live stream from abroad

If you aren’t in the United States, and you don’t have any live-stream options wherever you’re located, a virtual private network (VPN) could solve your problem. All of the aforementioned streaming services are U.S.-only, but if you connect to a VPN, you can get around geo-locks and stream content as if you were actually in the country.

NordVPN would be our recommendation here, but you can also check out our lists of the best VPN services or best VPN deals for some other choices or more information.