Newcastle vs Man City live stream: Can you watch for free?

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Premier League has a great lineup of games this weekend, and one of the headliners is Newcastle vs Man City. Soccer fans may be interested in watching the game, and if you’re hoping to watch online, you’re in luck. You won’t find the game on any of the best live TV streaming services, but you will find it on Peacock TV, which is becoming a popular standalone streaming service. The game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET, so read onward for more information on how to watch.

The best way to watch Newcastle vs Man City

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Peacock TV is the best way to watch Tottenham vs Everton, and not just because it’s the only way. With a Peacock subscription you’ll be getting access to the best movies on Peacock and the best shows on Peacock. This is in addition to dozens of Premier League games throughout the season and access to other sports like Sunday Night Football. Peacock subscriptions start at just $6 per month, with an ad-free option coming in at $12 per month.

Is there a free Newcastle vs Man City live stream?

While Peacock used to have a free plan that offered access to some on-demand movies and TV shows, it’s gotten stingier with its content more recently. There’s no longer a Peacock TV free trial available, but its base subscription will only set you back $6 per month. This gets you access to everything new on Peacock, and today that includes the Newcastle vs Man City live stream. There’s no long term commitment necessary with Peacock, so you can end your subscription at one month if you’re only subscribing to watch the Newcastle vs Man City game.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Man City live stream from anywhere

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

If you find yourself on the go at kickoff you can still tune into the Newcastle vs Man City live stream by pairing Peacock TV with one of the best VPN services. A VPN will allow you to watch the game from anywhere just as you would from home, as you’ll be able to choose a VPN server in the United States to ensure you get around geographic restrictions. NordVPN is at the top of our list when it comes to VPN services, and a NordVPN free trial will get you free use of the service for 30 days.

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker with a love for tech. You can read his books, blog, and other stories…
