Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

PSG vs Dortmund live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

With Borussia Dortmund carrying a slim 1-0 aggregate lead over Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League semifinal, the action heads to Parc de Princes for the decisive second leg today. Niclas Füllkrug gave the the German outfit the important advantage last week, but when these teams met in Paris during the group stage, it was PSG rolling to the 2-0 victory. As such, we seemed destined for a thrilling conclusion to this showdown.

The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET. If you live in the United States, the only way to watch the match in English is through Paramount+, but we’ve compiled several different ways you can watch a free live stream of Dortmund vs PSG–and tomorrow’s Real Madrid vs Bayern match.

Is There a Free Dortmund vs PSG Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

As we just mentioned, the match won’t be televised in English anywhere in the United States. It will only be on Univision and TUDN, which are both Spanish-speaking channels. But if you’re looking to watch in English, you can do that via the Paramount+ “Essential” plan, which includes every Champions League and Europa League match (which also has its semifinal second-legs this week) in either English or Spanish.

Related

Paramount+ will run you just $6 per month–and you only need one month to get you through the Champions League final on June 1–but if you simply want to watch Dortmund vs PSG and Real Madrid vs Bayern without paying anything, it also comes with a seven-day free trial.

Or, if you’ve already tried out Paramount+ before, you can also get a separate free trial through Amazon Prime Channels, which will let you watch the match on Amazon’s digital platforms instead. Note that you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber for this option, but Prime itself also comes with a 30-day free trial).

If you don’t mind watching the match in Spanish, there are three more options, as Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Ultimate” channel package) all include TUDN, and they all come with a free trial. Moreover, each of these streaming services also include CBS (live in most markets), so you’ll be able to watch tomorrow’s Real Madrid vs Bayern match, as well.

How to Watch the Dortmund vs PSG Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’re a subscriber to Paramount+ or one of the aforementioned streaming services, you’re likely already aware that they only work if you’re physically inside the United States. However, if you’re abroad, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to hide your location and connect to a US-based digital server. This helps you bypass location-restrictions and watch content on your favorite streaming service as if you were still in your home country.

NordVPN is reliable, fast and really easy to use. It works with all of the previously mentioned streaming services, and, if you’re feeling unsure, it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you want some other options, you can also take a gander at our lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals.

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
