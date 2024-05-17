 Skip to main content
How to watch Champions League soccer in the U.S. in 2024

There are few things in sports better than Champions League soccer. With all the best teams from Europe competing for the most prized trophy in the sport, the Champions League never fails to provide us with exhilarating matches, magisterial individual performances and unforgettable moments.

From the group stages all the way through to the final, you never want to miss a match. Fortunately, we’ve compiled all the ways you can watch Champions League soccer in the United States in 2024. Fans of international soccer will also want to check out our guides for watching Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A.

Watch Champions League on Paramount+

Considering this is such a prestigious tournament with so many world-class matches, those in the United States should probably consider themselves lucky that it’s so easy–and so cheap–to watch every single game.

All you need is a subscription to Paramount+‘s “Essential” plan, and you’ll instantly be able to watch a live stream of any and every Champions League match, including the final on June 1. It costs just $6 per month or $60 for the year, and it comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the games live on your computer via the Paramount+ website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device (Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox Series X or S, etc.) via the Paramount+ app.

Watch Champions League on Amazon Prime

If, for some reason, you don’t have a positive experience watching matches on the Paramount+ website or app,  or if you’re looking for another free trial, you can head over to Amazon and get Paramount+ through Prime Channels. You need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber for this option, but the Prime free trial is 30 days.

This option includes all the same on-demand and live content–including Champions League games–as Paramount+. It costs the same, it has a separate seven-day free trial and you’ll be able to watch on the Prime Video website or app instead.

Other Ways to Watch Champions League Live Stream

Some Champions League matches will be televised on CBS or CBS Sports Network. The final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid on June 1, for example, will be on CBS.

For any of these matches, you can watch a live stream via Fubo (“Pro” channel plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel plan and above). They all include CBS (live in most markets) and CBS Sports Network, and they all come with a free trial. The Fubo free trial lasts for seven days, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are each five days long.

These options are obviously much more expensive in the long-term than Paramount+, and they won’t get you every single game of the tournament. But, if there’s a particular televised match you want to watch at any point–such as the final–then any of these streaming services will work perfectly.

How to Watch Champions League from Abroad

If you’re outside the United States and don’t have any way to watch Champions League action, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to access Paramount+ or any other streaming service from abroad.

NordVPN is at the top of our list of the 18 best VPN services, so that’s what we would recommend. It’s safe, fast and easy to use, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can also take a look at the best VPN deals available right now for some other options.

