 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch Serie A soccer in the U.S. in 2024

By

Featuring Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, Roma, Atalanta and a number of other extremely talented clubs, there’s no question that Serie A is one of the best leagues in the world. It may not always get as much international acclaim as the Premier League or La Liga, but it never fails to entertain.

If you’re a Serie A fan in the United States, we’ve got you covered with a rundown of all the ways you can watch every single game in 2024. Fans of international soccer will also want to check out our guides for watching Premier League, Bundesliga and Champions League.

Watch Serie A Soccer on Paramount+

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

The 2023-24 season marks the end of Paramount and CBS Sports’ US media rights deal with Serie A. That means the future of Serie A’s broadcasting home in the United States is still in question, but for this final season, it’s very clear and very easy: You can watch every single Serie A game live in English or Italian on Paramount+.

Related

All you need is the most basic “Essential” plan, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs either $6 per month or $60 for the year. If you wanted to go with the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” plan, which includes everything in “Essential” plus no ads on the on-demand content, Showtime content and your live CBS channel, that’ll run you $12 per month or $120 for the year.

Either option represents tremendous value. Not only will you be able to watch every Serie A game, but there’s also Champions League and Europa League action, as well as a massive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Watch Serie A Soccer on Amazon Prime

A TV screen with Roku on it, highlighting Amazon Prime Video.
Derek Malcolm / Digital trends

Amazon Prime subscribers (the Prime free trial is 30 days) can get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels.

This is basically the exact same thing as the above option: There’s a free seven-day trial, there are two different plans (priced exactly the same) you can choose from, and you’ll get all of the exact same live and on-demand content, including Serie A games. The only difference? You’ll watch your content on the Amazon Prime Video website or app instead of the Paramount digital platforms.

So, it ultimately comes down to preference on which one you choose, but it’s nice to know there are two different options–with two separate free trials–for watching every Serie A game in 2024.

Other Ways to Watch Serie A Live Stream

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Occasionally, Serie A games will be simulcast on CBS Sports Network. You can watch a live stream of these matches via Fubo (“Pro” channel plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Ultimate” channel plan and above), which all include CBS Sports Network and all come with a free trial.

Obviously, if you’re a serious Serie A fan who wants to watch as many matches as possible, these options don’t compare to the above two choices. But if there’s a single game that’s on TV, and you want to watch it for free, then these are some nice short-term solutions.

Note that with DirecTV Stream, there is a “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on. If you have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to sign in to the Paramount+ app or website to watch Serie A matches. But since you’ll need to have one of DirecTV Stream’s channel packages along with it, it’ll be much more expensive than Paramount+ by itself.

How to Watch Serie A from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you’re in a country where there’s no way to watch Serie A, you can always combine Paramount+ with a virtual private network (VPN). Serie A games on Paramount+ are only accessible in the US, but a VPN hides your location and connects you to a digital server in the United States, allowing to circumvent those location restrictions.

NordVPN would be our recommendation, as it’s fast, cheap and compatible with Paramount+. However, we’ve also put together a list of the 18 best VPN services, which you can check out if you’re looking for some alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
How to live stream Caitlin Clark’s first WNBA game tonight
NBA basketball hoop on Dish Network

Caitlin Clark makes her anticipated WNBA debut tonight when the Indiana Fever travel to Mohegan Sun Arena to take on Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun.

The Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Suns game is starting soon, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. If you don't have cable, we've found a handful of different ways you can watch a free live stream of the Fever vs Sun. Grab one soon before the game tips off.
Is There a Free Live Stream of Caitlin Clark's WNBA Debut?

Read more
How to watch La Liga soccer in the U.S. in 2024
sports photography accidents photographers

No matter where you think La Liga ranks among the best leagues in the world, it's undeniably home to some absolutely enthralling soccer. Featuring arguably the best rivalry in all of sports -- Real Madrid vs Barcelona -- and dozens of world-class players, La Liga features some of the best matches on a weekly basis.

For those who live in the United States and want to watch La Liga, every single match in 2024 will stream live on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish, while many games will also be televised in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. Some of the bigger ones may make it to ESPN or ESPN2, but that's rare.

Read more
Timbers vs Sounders live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

The Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers meet for another edition of what is arguably the league's fiercest rivalry tonight. Both sides have struggled to start the season, each tallying just 10 points through 11 matches, but most context can usually be tossed out the window when the Cascadia rivals meet. It's always an entertaining battle, and this one should be no different.

The fierce rivalry match is just about to start, at 4:45 p.m. ET, and will be televised on Fox. But if you don't have cable and you're looking to watch MLS games online, there are a handful of different ways you can watch the Timbers vs Sounders live stream for free.
Is There a Free Timbers vs Sounders Live Stream?

Read more