How to watch Bundesliga soccer in the U.S. in 2024

By

If you like soccer, chances are you like Bundesliga. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are the obvious headliners with arguably the most international popularity, but with the ascension of squads like Bayer Leverkusen, Vfb Stuttgart and RB Leipzig, among others, this is suddenly a very deep and competitive league.

You aren’t going to want to miss any of the action, and if you’re a Bundesliga fan in the United States, we’ve got everything you need to know to watch every match in 2024. Fans of international soccer will also want to check out our guides for watching Premier League, Champions League and Serie A.

Watch Bundesliga Soccer on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

It’s fairly straightforward: If you live in the United States and you want to watch Bundesliga, then you’re going to need to sign up for ESPN+.

The very, very occasional match may be televised on ESPN or ESPN2, but the vast majority will stream exclusively on ESPN+. And even the ones that are televised will still also be simulcast on the streaming service.

The downside is a lack of choice. The upside is that ESPN+ is a fantastic streaming service offered at a good price. You can either get it for $11 per month or $110 for the year. Or, you can bundle it along with Hulu and Disney+, both of which have hundreds of hours of on-demand TV shows and movies, for a total of just $15 per month.

Considering everything you’re getting, it’s an excellent value no matter what option you choose. With an ESPN+ subscription, you’ll be able to watch every Bundesliga game, every DFB-Pokal (final on May 25) game, every La Liga game, Copa del Rey, FA Cup (final on May 25), some other smaller leagues and various international games, dozens of other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, original shows and more on-demand content.

If you’re a Bundesliga fan in the US, ESPN+ is obviously a must-have. But don’t be fooled–it also has value well beyond that.

Watch Bundesliga Soccer from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re outside of the United States, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch Bundesliga games. You’ll also need a subscription to ESPN+, but because ESPN+ is restricted to US-only, the VPN is necessary in order to get around those location-blocks. It may sound complicated, but it’s safe and very easy to do.

That’s’ especially the case if you use NordVPN, which tops our list of the best VPN services. It doesn’t come with a typical free trial, but it does have a 30-day money-back guarantee, which essentially acts as a trial.

