How to watch the Thunder vs Mavs Game 6 live stream tonight

The Dallas Mavericks look to close out the series at home when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 tonight. While the Thunder are certainly talented, they also have a roster largely comprised of players who have never faced an elimination game before, setting this one up as an unpredictable–and extremely compelling–showdown.

Tip is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable and you’re looking for ways to stream the NBA playoffs, we’ve put together a handful of different options for watching a live stream of the Thunder vs Mavs Game 6 tonight.

Watch the Thunder vs Mavs Game 6 live stream on Sling TV

For watching the NBA playoffs as a whole, there’s simply no better option than Sling TV.

The Sling Orange+Blue channel bundle will get you all the channels you need to watch every single NBA playoff game (ESPN, TNT and ESPN3 for the TNT games), and new subscribers can get it for just $30 for their first month. Even if you’re not a new subscriber and you have to go with the regular price of $55 per month, that’s still cheaper than any other live-TV streaming service with the same channels.

If you want to make things even cheaper, you can sign up for both Sling Orange and Max (formerly HBO Max). Sling Orange will get you all the ESPN and ABC games for just $15 for your first month, while Max will get you all the TNT games for $10 per month.

Is There a Free Thunder vs Mavs Game 6 Live Stream?

Of course, if you just want to watch Game 6 (and a potential Game 7, which would be on TNT if the Thunder win tonight), and you’re not concerned about watching anything beyond that, you can sign up for either YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above), which both include ESPN, TNT and ABC. They’re more expensive than Sling long-term, but they each come with a five-day free trial, making them the perfect short-term option.

Fubo (“Pro” plan) is another solid choice for tonight’s game, as it includes ESPN and offers a seven-day free trial. It doesn’t have TNT, though, so you would need to find another option for any of those games.

Watch the Thunder vs Mavs Game 6 live stream from abroad

If you’re outside the United States, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the game. You’ll still need one of the above-mentioned streaming services, too, but the VPN is necessary to bypass the location restrictions that those streaming services present.

NordVPN is the ideal option for doing just that. It’s safe, fast, easy to use and has a number of terrific features, putting it at the top of our list of the best VPN services.

