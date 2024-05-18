 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the Thunder vs Mavs Game 6 live stream tonight

By

The Dallas Mavericks look to close out the series at home when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 tonight. While the Thunder are certainly talented, they also have a roster largely comprised of players who have never faced an elimination game before, setting this one up as an unpredictable–and extremely compelling–showdown.

Tip is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable and you’re looking for ways to stream the NBA playoffs, we’ve put together a handful of different options for watching a live stream of the Thunder vs Mavs Game 6 tonight.

Watch the Thunder vs Mavs Game 6 live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

For watching the NBA playoffs as a whole, there’s simply no better option than Sling TV.

Related

The Sling Orange+Blue channel bundle will get you all the channels you need to watch every single NBA playoff game (ESPN, TNT and ESPN3 for the TNT games), and new subscribers can get it for just $30 for their first month. Even if you’re not a new subscriber and you have to go with the regular price of $55 per month, that’s still cheaper than any other live-TV streaming service with the same channels.

If you want to make things even cheaper, you can sign up for both Sling Orange and Max (formerly HBO Max). Sling Orange will get you all the ESPN and ABC games for just $15 for your first month, while Max will get you all the TNT games for $10 per month.

Is There a Free Thunder vs Mavs Game 6 Live Stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Of course, if you just want to watch Game 6 (and a potential Game 7, which would be on TNT if the Thunder win tonight), and you’re not concerned about watching anything beyond that, you can sign up for either YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above), which both include ESPN, TNT and ABC. They’re more expensive than Sling long-term, but they  each come with a five-day free trial, making them the perfect short-term option.

Fubo (“Pro” plan) is another solid choice for tonight’s game, as it includes ESPN and offers a seven-day free trial. It doesn’t have TNT, though, so you would need to find another option for any of those games.

Watch the Thunder vs Mavs Game 6 live stream from abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you’re outside the United States, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the game. You’ll still need one of the above-mentioned streaming services, too, but the VPN is necessary to bypass the location restrictions that those streaming services present.

NordVPN is the ideal option for doing just that. It’s safe, fast, easy to use and has a number of terrific features, putting it at the top of our list of the best VPN services.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
How to watch Champions League soccer in the U.S. in 2024
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

There are few things in sports better than Champions League soccer. With all the best teams from Europe competing for the most prized trophy in the sport, the Champions League never fails to provide us with exhilarating matches, magisterial individual performances and unforgettable moments.

From the group stages all the way through to the final, you never want to miss a match. Fortunately, we've compiled all the ways you can watch Champions League soccer in the United States in 2024. Fans of international soccer will also want to check out our guides for watching Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A.
Watch Champions League on Paramount+

Read more
How to watch the Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 6 live stream
Nikola Jokic squares up a free throw on the court.

After falling behind 0-2, the Denver Nuggets now have a chance to close out the series early when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 tonight at the Target Center. A win for Denver would make them just the sixth team in NBA history to win a series after losing the opening two games at home. A win for Minnesota forces a Game 7. The storylines are compelling either way, setting this up as a can't-miss game.

It's just about time for tip off, which is at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight. The game will be televised on ESPN, but we've done all the work on how to stream the NBA playoffs, so we're here with a bevy of different ways you can watch a live stream of the Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 6.
Watch the Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 6 live stream on Sling TV

Read more
How to watch the Mavs vs Thunder Game 5 live stream
Luka Doncic walks down the court for the Mavericks.

After their furious comeback tied the series at two games apiece, the Oklahoma City Thunder return home for a Game 5 showdown against the Dallas Mavericks tonight. This one won't completely decide the series, but tonight's winner will become heavy favorites to advance.

The game is about to tip, at 9:30 p.m. ET, so pick a streaming option below soon. It'll be televised on TNT, but if you're looking for ways to stream the NBA playoffs, we've compiled a number of different options for watching a live stream of the Mavs vs Thunder Game 5.
Watch the Mavs vs Thunder Game 5 live stream on Sling TV

Read more