How to watch the Knicks vs Pacers Game 6 live stream

By

Looking to secure their first trip to the East finals in 24 years, the New York Knicks head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers. If New York is to advance, though, they’ll have to do something no one has been able to accomplish yet this postseason: beat the Pacers on the road.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN, but if you’re looking to stream the NBA playoffs, we’ve compiled a handful of different ways you can watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Pacers Game 6.

Watch the Knicks vs Pacers Game 6 live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Our top recommendation for watching a live stream of the NBA playoffs is Sling TV. That’s because, while it doesn’t offer a free trial, it’s by far the cheapest way to watch every single NBA postseason game.

You’ll need ESPN, ESPN3 (which will simulcast the games on ABC) and TNT to watch every game, and to get those channels, you’ll have to grab the “Sling Orange+Blue” bundle. Normally that costs $55 per month, which is already cheaper than any other live-TV streaming service with those channels, but there’s an ongoing Sling TV deal that lets you get it for just $30 for your first month.

If you’re only interested in the games on ESPN and ABC, you can just go with “Sling Orange,” which is a mere $15 for your first month.

Is There a Free Knicks vs Pacers Game 6 Live Stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

For more of a short-term-but-free option, you can watch a live stream of ESPN via Fubo (“Pro” plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above).

They are all more expensive than Sling, but they all come with a free trial. That means that if you just want to watch for a couple of nights (note that Fubo doesn’t include the TNT games), you can sign up for any of these, watch tonight’s Knicks vs Pacers Game 6, and then cancel your subscription without having to pay anything.

Watch the Knicks vs Pacers Game 6 live stream from abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

All of the previously mentioned streaming services are restricted to US-only, but you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to bypass most geographical restrictions. As such, if you’re a subscriber to Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream, you can connect to a VPN in order to watch the game from abroad.

NordVPN is our top choice thanks to its reliability, number of features and ease of use. It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out risk-free, but if you want some alternatives, you can also take a look at our list of the best VPN services.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
