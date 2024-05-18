Toronto FC vs CF Montreal live stream: Can you watch for free?

Toronto FC plays host to CF Montreal in the season’s first edition of the Canadian Classique tonight. Montreal has won each of the last five head-to-head meetings, but Toronto is off to a much better start to the season and looks primed to put an end to that streak in front of the home crowd.

The 401 Derby kicks off tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. It won’t be televised in either the U.S. or Canada, but you can watch via MLS Season Pass. Here’s everything you need to know about the streaming service and how exactly to watch Toronto FC vs CF Montreal.

Watch Toronto FC vs CF Montreal on MLS Season Pass

For MLS games, the only way to get around MLS Season Pass is if the game is either televised or offered up for free on Apple TV. This one doesn’t fall into either of those categories, which means that you’ll need to buy a subscription to Season Pass if you want to watch Toronto FC vs CF Montreal in the United States or Canada.

Season Pass will run you $15 for a month ($13 for Apple TV+ subscribers) or $69 for the season ($59 for Apple TV+ subscribers). Although that may feel a bit pricey if you just want to watch this game, it is a very good value if you plan on watching even a little bit of soccer beyond this. You’ll get access to every single MLS game (no blackouts), as well as Leagues Cup, MLS Next and MLS Next Pro matches.

To sign up, you need to go to the Apple TV app or website. Then, once you’re subscribed, you can watch the match live on your computer or any streaming device that has the Apple TV app. It will be available in either English or Spanish, and because this one features Canadian teams, you can also watch it in French.

Watch Toronto FC vs CF Montreal Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address/location and bypass any location restrictions. In other words, if you’re outside the US or Canada, you can use a VPN to access MLS Season Pass and watch a live stream of today’s match

NordVPN is undoubtedly one of the best VPN services available right now. It’s fast, safe and really easy to use.

