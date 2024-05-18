 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Toronto FC vs CF Montreal live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

Toronto FC plays host to CF Montreal in the season’s first edition of the Canadian Classique tonight. Montreal has won each of the last five head-to-head meetings, but Toronto is off to a much better start to the season and looks primed to put an end to that streak in front of the home crowd.

The 401 Derby kicks off tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. It won’t be televised in either the U.S. or Canada, but you can watch via MLS Season Pass. Here’s everything you need to know about the streaming service and how exactly to watch Toronto FC vs CF Montreal.

Watch Toronto FC vs CF Montreal on MLS Season Pass

MLS on Apple TV
Apple / Digital Trends

For MLS games, the only way to get around MLS Season Pass is if the game is either televised or offered up for free on Apple TV. This one doesn’t fall into either of those categories, which means that you’ll need to buy a subscription to Season Pass if you want to watch Toronto FC vs CF Montreal in the United States or Canada.

Related

Season Pass will run you $15 for a month ($13 for Apple TV+ subscribers) or $69 for the season ($59 for Apple TV+ subscribers). Although that may feel a bit pricey if you just want to watch this game, it is a very good value if you plan on watching even a little bit of soccer beyond this. You’ll get access to every single MLS game (no blackouts), as well as Leagues Cup, MLS Next and MLS Next Pro matches.

To sign up, you need to go to the Apple TV app or website. Then, once you’re subscribed, you can watch the match live on your computer or any streaming device that has the Apple TV app. It will be available in either English or Spanish, and because this one features Canadian teams, you can also watch it in French.

Watch Toronto FC vs CF Montreal Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

A virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address/location and bypass any location restrictions. In other words, if you’re outside the US or Canada, you can use a VPN to access MLS Season Pass and watch a live stream of today’s match

NordVPN is undoubtedly one of the best VPN services available right now. It’s fast, safe and really easy to use.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
How to watch Bundesliga soccer in the U.S. in 2024
Fans holding Dortmund scarves in the air at a soccer match.

If you like soccer, chances are you like Bundesliga. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are the obvious headliners with arguably the most international popularity, but with the ascension of squads like Bayer Leverkusen, Vfb Stuttgart and RB Leipzig, among others, this is suddenly a very deep and competitive league.

You aren't going to want to miss any of the action, and if you're a Bundesliga fan in the United States, we've got everything you need to know to watch every match in 2024. Fans of international soccer will also want to check out our guides for watching Premier League, Champions League and Serie A.
Watch Bundesliga Soccer on ESPN+

Read more
How to watch Champions League soccer in the U.S. in 2024
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

There are few things in sports better than Champions League soccer. With all the best teams from Europe competing for the most prized trophy in the sport, the Champions League never fails to provide us with exhilarating matches, magisterial individual performances and unforgettable moments.

From the group stages all the way through to the final, you never want to miss a match. Fortunately, we've compiled all the ways you can watch Champions League soccer in the United States in 2024. Fans of international soccer will also want to check out our guides for watching Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A.
Watch Champions League on Paramount+

Read more
How to watch the Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 6 live stream
Nikola Jokic squares up a free throw on the court.

After falling behind 0-2, the Denver Nuggets now have a chance to close out the series early when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 tonight at the Target Center. A win for Denver would make them just the sixth team in NBA history to win a series after losing the opening two games at home. A win for Minnesota forces a Game 7. The storylines are compelling either way, setting this up as a can't-miss game.

It's just about time for tip off, which is at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight. The game will be televised on ESPN, but we've done all the work on how to stream the NBA playoffs, so we're here with a bevy of different ways you can watch a live stream of the Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 6.
Watch the Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 6 live stream on Sling TV

Read more