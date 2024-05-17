 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

New York City FC vs Red Bulls live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

New York City FC and New York Red Bulls clash in the Hudson River Derby tonight at Citi Field. Rivalry matches are always entertaining, but they’re even better when both teams are good, which will be the case in this one. The Red Bulls sit third in the East with 23 points through 13 matches, while NYCFC are nipping at their heels at 20 points.

This one is about to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on MLS Season Pass in the United States and Canada. Here’s everything you need to know to watch a live stream of the match.

Watch New York City FC vs Red Bulls on MLS Season Pass

MLS on Apple TV
Apple / Digital Trends

Every game this season streams live on MLS Season Pass, with absolutely zero exceptions. Some games will be televised on the Fox networks, but even those ones will be simulcast on Season Pass.

Related

This one isn’t on TV, which means that Season Pass is the only way you can watch it if you’re in the United States or Canada. Unfortunately, there’s no free trial for Season Pass, so you’ll have to cough up either $15 for a month of the service or $69 for the entire rest of the season if you want to watch NYCFC vs Red Bulls. If you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, however, those prices drop to $13 and $59.

That’s pretty steep for a single game, but if you plan on watching any more MLS throughout the season, it quickly becomes a pretty solid value. Not only do you get every MLS game, but there’s also Leagues Cup, MLS Next and MLS Next Pro available.

You’ll need to head to the Apple TV app or website in order to sign up for Season Pass and watch the match.

Watch New York City FC vs Red Bulls Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re outside the United States and Canada, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the match. Season Pass is geographically restricted, but a VPN can hide your IP address/location in order to bypass those restrictions and let you access the streaming service from pretty much anywhere in the world.

NordVPN is fast and easy to use, plus it is currently offering a 30-day money-back guarantee. That means you’ll need to pay up front, but it essentially operates as a free trial if choose to “return” it. You can also find some other good alternatives in our rundown of the best VPN services available right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
How to watch the Mavs vs Thunder Game 5 live stream
Luka Doncic walks down the court for the Mavericks.

After their furious comeback tied the series at two games apiece, the Oklahoma City Thunder return home for a Game 5 showdown against the Dallas Mavericks tonight. This one won't completely decide the series, but tonight's winner will become heavy favorites to advance.

The game is about to tip, at 9:30 p.m. ET, so pick a streaming option below soon. It'll be televised on TNT, but if you're looking for ways to stream the NBA playoffs, we've compiled a number of different options for watching a live stream of the Mavs vs Thunder Game 5.
Watch the Mavs vs Thunder Game 5 live stream on Sling TV

Read more
Orlando vs Inter Miami live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

MLS Rivalry Week continues today with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami heading to Inter & Co Stadium to take on Orlando City in the Florida Derby. Miami sit atop the Eastern Conference table, while Oscar Pareja's squad has struggled with just 12 points through 11 matches, but records and history can often be forgotten when it comes to rivalry games.

You're just on time, because this game is about to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on MLS Season Pass. That means there's no way to watch for free, but it's still worth learning about Season Pass, and we've got everything you need to know to watch a live stream of Orlando vs Inter Miami.
Watch Orlando vs Inter Miami on MLS Season Pass

Read more
How to watch the Cavaliers vs Celtics Game 5 live stream
Jayson Tatum dribbles a ball on a basketball court.

Looking to book a spot in the East Finals for the fourth time in the last five years, the Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 tonight. Though the C's have lost twice at home this postseason, they still enter this one as heavy favorites, especially with Cleveland dealing with injuries to Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert.

Game 5 is tipping off very soon, at 7:00 p.m. ET, and will be televised nationally on TNT. But if you don't have cable and are looking for ways to stream the NBA playoffs, we have a handful of different ways you can watch the Cavs vs Celtics live online.
Watch the Cavs vs Celtics Game 5 live stream on Sling TV

Read more