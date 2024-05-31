Two of the most powerful punchers in the heavyweight division are squaring off this weekend. Deontay Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs) and Zhilei Zhang (26-2, 21 KOs) will face off in the headlining match of this weekend’s ‘5v5’ PPV on DAZN. Both fighters are coming off losses to the same opponent: Joseph Parker. It’s a crossroads fight for both them. Two losses in a row would likely keep either of them from a meaningful shot at a title anytime soon. Wilder is 38 and Zhang is 41, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the loser announced his retirement.

Wilder vs Zhang is the final match of the 5v5 PPV event, which starts streaming Saturday, June 1, at 2:00 p.m. ET on DAZN PPV. Keep reading for everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend.

Watch the Wilder vs Zhang live stream on DAZN

The 5v5 PPV headlined by Deontay Wilder vs Zhang Zhilei is a PPV event on DAZN. It costs $70 and you need a DAZN subscription, although purchasing this PPV gets you one free month of DAZN. If you end up wanting to keep your subscription active after your DAZN free trial runs out, there are a few different payment options. You can pay $30 per month, $225 per year, or commit to one year and pay in $20-per-month increments. DAZN has boxing events nearly every weekend, and most of them aren’t PPVs.

Watch the Wilder vs Zhang live stream from abroad with a VPN

DAZN is available in virtually every country, but some places are going to miss out on the event. If you’re finding it hard to access DAZN, a VPN is the simplest solution. Just grab a subscription, connect to a server in the U.S., then stream the fight on DAZN. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general, and it is currently on sale as part of VPN deals.

