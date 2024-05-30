 Skip to main content
How to watch the Mavs vs Timberwolves Game 5 live stream

By

After avoiding elimination on Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves look to repeat that accomplishment at home when they take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the West finals tonight.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. But if you’re looking to stream the NBA playoffs without cable, we’ve found all the best ways you can watch a live stream of the game tonight.

Watch the Mavs vs Timberwolves Game 5 Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

If you plan on watching the rest of this series and the NBA finals (which go from June 6 through June 23 at the latest) the cheapest, non-free-trial way to do that is through Sling TV. And it’s not really close.

Related

The “Sling Orange+Blue” channel package is currently on sale for just $30 for your first month (it’s regularly $55 per month, which is still cheaper than any other live-TV streaming service). This will get you TNT for tonight’s game and any other West finals games, as well as ESPN3, which will simulcast all the NBA finals games on ABC.

If you just want to watch the West finals, all you would need is “Sling Blue,” which includes TNT and only costs $15 for your first month.

Is There a Free Mavs vs Timberwolves Game 5 Live Stream?

DirecTV Stream app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package or above) both include TNT, and they both come with a free five-day trial. That means you can sign up, watch tonight’s game (as well as Games 6 and 7 if those become necessary), and then cancel your subscription without paying anything.

If you also plan on watching the NBA finals, these free trials won’t quite get you that far, so we would still go with Sling as the best long-term value. But if you’re just wanting a live stream of this specific game for free, then both YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are perfect options.

Watch the Mavs vs Timberwolves Game 5 Live Stream on Max

Max logo
Max / Max

Every TNT game streams live on Max, which costs just $10 per month. This would be your best option if you’ve already used up your free trials of YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, and you don’t want to watch the NBA finals (those games don’t stream on Max). Essentially, if you’re just looking for the cheapest, non-free-trial option for watching any West finals games, then this is the way to go.

There is the chance that you pay for a month and only get to watch one game, but there’s other live sports (such as the NHL playoffs) and tons of on-demand TV shows and movies, so you don’t have to worry about not getting your money’s worth.

Watch the Mavs vs Timberwolves Game 5 Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

All of the streaming services we just covered are US-only, but you can get around that little issue if you use a virtual private network (VPN). These services will hide your IP address (and thus, your location) and connect you to a digital server somewhere else in the world. This makes it look like you’re actually in a different country, letting you access location-restricted content from pretty much wherever you want.

NordVPN is safe, it maintains fast speeds for streaming, it can work on any of your devices and it’s easy to use. That’s why it’s at the peak of our rankings of the best VPN services, and that’s why it’s what we would use to watch tonight’s game from abroad.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
