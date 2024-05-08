 Skip to main content
Real Madrid vs Bayern live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

Following a 2-2 draw in the opener, Real Madrid and Bayern meet for the second leg of their Champions League semifinal matchup today at the Santiago Bernabeu. It’s a battle between two of the most accomplished sides in European Cup history, as Real Madrid lead all clubs with 17 finals, while Bayern are tied for second with 11.

This one starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in the United States. But if you don’t have cable and you’re looking to watch Champions League action online, we’ve found five different ways you can watch a free live stream of Real Madrid vs Bayern.

Is There a Free Real Madrid vs Bayern Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

If you live in the United States, the quickest and most simple way to watch a live stream of Real Madrid vs Bayern is through Paramount+, which includes every single Champions League and Europa League game. It costs $6 per month, but it also comes with a free seven-day trial, allowing you to watch today’s match before you actually need to pay anything.

For those who prefer to watch the match on Amazon’s webiste/app rather than Paramount’s, or for those who have already used their Paramount+ free trial and are seeking a backup option, you can watch a live stream of Real Madrid vs Bayern via the Paramount+ Amazon Prime Channel. It includes all of the exact same live and on-demand content, it’s the same monthly price and it comes with a separate seven-day free trial.

Next, with the match being televised on CBS, you can also watch the match on a live-TV streaming service such as as Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package). All of these services include CBS (live in most markets) among their extensive channel plans, and all of them come with a free trial.

If you’re going to want to watch the final on June 1, a month of Paramount+ is going to be far cheaper than a month of one of these live-TV streaming services. But if you simply want to watch today’s match at no cost, any of these options will work perfectly fine.

How to Watch the Real Madrid vs Bayern Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you live outside of the United States, or you happen to be traveling somewhere at the time of the match, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch one of the aforementioned options. All of those streaming services are location-restricted to US-only, but a VPN can hide your IP address (and thus, your location) and let you stream otherwise inaccessible content from other countries.

In other words, you can use a VPN–we recommend NordVPN, which tops our lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals–to watch a live stream of Real Madrid vs Bayern on Paramount+ no matter where you are in the world.

