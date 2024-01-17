Tonight, Wednesday, January 16, the Montreal Canadiens prepare to take on the New Jersey Devils. The match begins at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, with the Devils playing host. With the Canadiens having trouble scoring this season and the Devils heating up, this will surely be an exciting and eventful match. It’s no surprise that you’d want to watch it live. Of course, the next question is where to tune in, and if you don’t have cable, how can you watch the live stream? We’re going to explain it all, and the great news is we even have a lead on how you can watch the Devils vs Canadiens live stream for free.

How to watch the Devils vs Canadiens live stream

Because the Devils vs Canadiens matchup is being broadcast on MSG in the local network, that narrows down your options if you live outside of New Jersey and want to tune in live. You could always spring for MSG+, but that’s not what we’d recommend. One of the best ways to watch the Devils vs Canadiens live stream is with FuboTV, now just called Fubo. It lets you watch live cable TV channels via streaming media players and online broadcasts, including many live sports events. Depending on where you live and the bundle you choose, you’ll get access to over 180 channels. The Pro plan, for example, is $80 per month for 184 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR storage so you can record live TV and watch later, and simultaneous streams for up to 10 screens at once.

How to watch the Devils vs Canadiens live stream for free

Fubo is still the best place to watch the Devils vs Canadiens live stream later tonight, but here’s a neat loophole you can take advantage of. Fubo offers a free trial, and when you sign up, you can watch for an entire week without paying a penny. That’s right, you’ll get a whole week of viewing for free, including any live sports broadcast during that week — like the Devils vs Canadiens live stream. If interested, you’ll want to get signed up before the NHL match starts. You’ll still need to download and install the Fubo app on the devices you want to watch, and you’ll miss out if that’s not done before the start of the game at 7 PM EST tonight.

How to watch the Devils vs Canadiens live stream from abroad

If you’re outside the U.S. and traveling abroad, you’ll soon find that many of your streaming services don’t work. That’s because streaming providers tend to geo-restrict or block access based on your current IP, which would be assigned based on your current location. They can see you’re in a different country, which may prevent you from watching certain movies, shows, and live sports streams, whether you paid or not. But there is a way to bypass these region locks. With a VPN or virtual private network, you can connect through a remote IP to make it look like you’re logging in from your home country. Our top recommendation for this is NordVPN.

You can sign up for a free trial for NordVPN for up to a month, but they also have some fantastic discounts. The Plus plan is 52% off at $4.99 per month or $120 for the first two years instead of the normal $254 it would cost. That nets you access to the VPN software, malware protection, trackers and ad blockers, a cross-platform password manager, and a data breach scanner.

