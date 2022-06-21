Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer is ‘Running Up That Hill’

If you have any doubts about the continued cultural reach of Stranger Things, look no further than the resurgent popularity of ’80s alt-rock star Kate Bush. One of Bush’s songs, Running Up That Hill, was used to great effect in Stranger Things 4 when Max needed an anchor to reality. Without that song, Vecna would have claimed Max as his latest victim. In the real world, Running Up That Hill is getting so much play that it’s becoming the song of the summer — 37 years after it was first released. That’s one of the reasons why Bush’s anthem features so heavily in the new trailer for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2.

Stranger Things 4 | Volume 2 Trailer | Netflix

It looks like the main characters are coming back together in the new trailer for the remaining episodes of the season. All roads lead back to Hawkins and the Upside Down. The good news is that Eleven has her powers back, and she remains a force to be reckoned with. Unfortunately, Vecna is even more powerful than she is, and he knows it. Vecna flaunts it as he taunts Eleven. Stopping him will be no easy feat for the kids of Hawkins and their occasional adult companions.

Winona Ryder stars in the series as Joyce Byers, with David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Martie Blair as Young Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Matthew Modine as Martin Brenner, and Paul Reiser as Sam Owens.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will premiere on July 1 on Netflix with two feature-length episodes. The season 4 finale is reportedly close to two-and-a-half-hours long by itself, which means season 4 should go out with a bang as the series heads into its fifth and final season.

