Stranger Things season 4 will be split into two parts

Nearly three years after the debut of the third season of Stranger Things, season 4 is finally set to premiere this summer. However, the end of the road is in sight for the kids of Hawkins. Series co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have announced that the show will conclude after season 5.

But before the grand finale arrives, season 4 will give fans twice the thrills of previous seasons. There will be nine episodes with a total run time that is twice as long as any of the first three seasons. That’s why the fourth season will be split into two parts. Stranger Things season 4, part 1 will premiere on May 27 and part 2 will arrive on July 1.

The Duffer brothers also shared an open letter that explained why the show is wrapping up its run.

“With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season. Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share with you.”

A poster for Stranger Things season 4.

The Duffer brothers also dropped some hints that the fifth and final season doesn’t necessarily mean that the franchise is coming to an end.

“There are still many exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale.”

The official synopsis for Stranger Things season 4 was also released by Netflix.

“It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

