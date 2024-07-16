The next Stranger Things? The Duffer Brothers set their next horror project at Netflix

The Duffer Brothers are staying at Netflix for another horror series. The Stranger Things creators and Hilary Leavitt will executive produce Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, a horror drama from series creator Haley Z. Boston.

“We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script,” the Duffer Brothers told Netflix in a statement. “She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just … very Haley. We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world.”

At just 29 years old, Boston becomes the showrunner and executive producer of her own Netflix series. Boston previously wrote for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and Brand New Cherry Flavor. Boston made her directorial debut with Beach Logs Kill, a short that debuted at this year’s South by Southwest festival.

The Duffer Brothers and Leavitt will executive produce through Upside Down Pictures. Andrea Sterling, a producer on Transparent and A Murder at the End of the World, will also executive produce.

The news comes one day after Netflix released the first look at Stranger Things 5, the final chapter in the most popular English-language Netflix series of all time. The Duffer Brothers are currently halfway through filming the fifth season. Netflix has not announced a release date for Stranger Things season 5. However, the series will likely premiere sometime in 2025.

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen is just one of several Netflix projects from Upside Down Pictures. The Boroughs, a supernatural series set in the New Mexico desert, begins production this fall. Also, a live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga series Death Note is in development.