 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities receives trailer and release date

Dan Girolamo
By

Guillermo del Toro is one of the most imaginative creators in entertainment. The Oscar-winning director is a master of fairy tales and horror, so it’s appropriate that his next project will air during the Halloween season. The latest creation from the mastermind himself is titled Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

The anthology includes eight horror stories that promise to be equal parts sinister and scary. Cabinet of Curiosities will stream on Netflix starting October 25 with two episodes. Two more episodes will debut daily through October 28. In a clip released by Netflix, del Toro’s mission as creator of the series is to show that the world is “beautiful and horrible at exactly the same time.”

Del Toro shares that the stories in Cabinet of Curiosities will revolve around curiosities and anomalies. “Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in,” said del Toro in a statement.

Serving as the co-showrunner alongside del Toro is J. Miles Dale, who co-produced the Academy Award-winning The Shape of Water. Each episode has a different director to put their unique spin on these horror tales. The list of directors includes Jennifer Kent (The Babadook ), David Prior (The Empty Man), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), and Guillermo Jorge Navarro Solares (cinematographer on del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth).

In addition to the directors, the cast will be different for each episode as well. Featured performers include Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Tim Blake Nelson, Essie Davis, Elpidia Carrillo, Crispin Glover, Sofia Boutella, and Rupert Grint.

The first two episodes of Cabinet of Curiosities premiere on October 25 on Netflix, with two additional episodes streaming daily through October 28.

Editors' Recommendations

Arcade1Up is resurrecting NFL Blitz and giving it online multiplayer

Arcade1Up's new NFL Blitz arcade cabinet

Best smartwatch deals for August 2022

Heading back to school? Get this lightweight Dell laptop for $249

dell inspiron 15 3000 deal june 2022 7000 01

Intel Arc Alchemist may be a lot cheaper than we thought

Two Intel Arc GPUs running side by side.

Best Apple Watch deals for August 2022

best apple watch deals

Exclusive clip from The Undeclared War explores the threat of cyberterrorism

Simon Pegg and a group of people standing and staring at a screen in a scene from The Undeclared War.

How to extend your Apple Watch battery life

Apple Watch strapped to wrist.

Best vacuum cleaner deals for August 2022

Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $299

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Intel drops support for DirectX 9, but it may be a good thing

Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.

I tried out the incredible Samsung Odyssey Ark, and it has one big problem

Samsung Odyssey Ark vertically

You can now get the Samsung Odyssey Ark — if you can stomach the price

A gamer sits in front of the Samsung Odyssey ARK monitor.

Making the Galaxy Z Fold 4 mainstream all hinges on this one thing

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 being closed.