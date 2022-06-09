Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 teaser hints at the last showdown

Without giving too much away for fans who haven’t already made their way through the first part of Stranger Things 4, there’s a showdown coming for the fate of the world. Humanity’s future depends on Eleven as she takes on the malevolent Vecna. But in the new teaser trailer for Stranger Things 4, Volume 2, Vecna taunts Eleven by saying, “It is over, Eleven. You have freed me. You can’t stop this now.”

If that wasn’t ominous enough, it looks like some of our favorite teens are directly in the line of fire from Vecna. Meanwhile, Jim Hopper has uncovered some disturbing things in Russia. It looks like demogorgons have been put on display. But messing with the Upside Down is a very bad idea. It always comes back to bite you in the end.

There are only two episodes left in Stranger Things 4, but both installments will be feature-length. The season finale alone is said to be almost two-and-a-half-hours long, which makes it a de facto movie. Whether it will completely wrap up the story or lead into Stranger Things 5 remains unclear. There’s only one season left for Netflix’s breakout genre show, and there are plenty of mysteries that have yet to be solved.

Winona Ryder stars in the series as Joyce Byers, with David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Martie Blair as Young Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Matthew Modine as Martin Brenner, and Paul Reiser as Sam Owens.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will premiere on July 1, only on Netflix.

