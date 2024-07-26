Middle-earth unites against Sauron in The Rings of Power season 2 trailer

The battle for Middle-earth intensifies in the new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2. The footage debuted during a Rings of Power panel at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con.

In the trailer, Sauron (Charlie Vickers) takes on the appearance of Annatar, a.k.a. “The Lord of Gifts, “as he tries to manipulate Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), the elf who forged the three rings of power in season 1.

Meanwhile, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who noticeably wears one of the forged rings, is still dealing with the aftermath of Sauron’s deception. Galadriel and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) prepare for battle against an army of orcs in the forest. The trailer also gives fans a look at Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear), a Tolkien character making their live-action debut.

“As friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good—Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots—will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all: each other,” the season 2 synopsis reads.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Season 2 – SDCC Trailer | Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 also stars Owain Arthur, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sam Hazeldine, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Benjamin Walker, and Daniel Weyman.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay return as showrunners and executive producers on season 2. Directors for the second season include Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 premieres exclusively on Prime Video on August 29, 2024.