Sauron has returned in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 teaser trailer

By
An elf looks with a sinister stare.
Prime Video

An ancient evil has returned — and its name is Sauron — in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 teaser trailer. Amazon unveiled the footage at its upfront presentation in New York City on Tuesday.

The teaser features the return of Charlie Vickers as Sauron, the Dark Lord who must now “rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power.” Sauron has a new look — “one that will aid him in deceiving the denizens of Middle-earth.” However, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), and more are preparing to stop Sauron from completing his sinister mission. 

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 will premiere globally on Thursday, August 29, 2024, on Prime Video. Watch the teaser trailer below.

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power - Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

“Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity,” the synopsis reads. “Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots … as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all … each other.”

The Rings of Power season 2 is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Directors on season 2 include Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper.

Poster for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2.
Prime Video

Premiering in September 2022, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 became a smash hit for Prime Video, with more than 32 billion minutes streamed. The first episode of The Rings of Power became the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video and debuted as the No. 1 show on Nielsen’s overall streaming chart in its opening weekend.

