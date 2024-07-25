5 best slow-burn movies ever, ranked

Good things come to those who wait — or, in this case, to those who watch the whole film. Unlike the punchy, bombastic, and adrenaline-pumping blockbusters so many people enjoy, there are some slow-burn movies that take their time. These films maximize their screen time by using the majority of it to build tension, develop characters, and craft intricate plots, which often results in a rewarding viewing experience that makes every second worth watching.

From the perplexing Mulholland Drive to the atmospheric Blade Runner 2049, these slow-burn films embrace the art of pacing to create the most profound impact on audiences. Expect these films to deliver powerful stories, with their memorable endings almost certain to linger long after the credits roll.

Recommended Videos

5. Mulholland Drive (2001)

A surrealist work, mystery flick, and psychological thriller masterpiece all at once, director David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive is a modern classic for a reason. It primarily follows the aspiring actress Betty Elms (Naomi Watts), who arrives in Los Angeles and meets an amnesiac woman (Laura Harring) who has survived a car accident on the titular street. As Betty helps this woman, who adopts the name Rita, they uncover cryptic clues related to her missing identity.

Mulholland Drive is a quintessential slow-burn movie, with Lynch building an atmospheric and immersive world that will have audiences feeling an increasing sense of dread and anxiety. This unease is crucial in creating the dreamlike reality that leaves many aspects of the story open to interpretation, especially as it reaches its bizarre climax. It’s all worth it for the unreal and distinct adventure of seeing the renowned movie for the first time.

4. The Witch (2015)

Director Robert Eggers’ critically acclaimed feature debut, The Witch is a chilling period horror film set in 1630s New England. It’s centered on a Puritan family banished from their colony and struggling to survive on the edge of an eerie forest. The family, led by patriarch William (Ralph Ineson) and matriarch Katherine (Kate Dickie), includes their teenage daughter Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy), son Caleb (Harvey Scrimshaw), and younger twins. As their crops fail and tensions rise, strange events start to plague them, with the disappearance of their infant son being the last straw. Thomasin is soon accused of witchcraft by her paranoid family.

Anya Taylor-Joy‘s breakout performance as Thomasin was critical to the movie’s success, with her character anchoring the film as it sets the stage for a legendary climax. The Witch‘s deliberate pacing and ominous atmosphere make for a viscerally unsettling 92 minutes, with the terror surrounding the mounting supernatural threat effectively fully revealed following its slow-burn narrative.

3. Creep (2014)

Creep is an underrated horror film from the 2010s that uses found-footage-style storytelling to deliver its unnerving story. It follows the struggling videographer Aaron (Patrick Brice), who accepts a one-day job he finds on Craigslist. Aaron travels to a remote mountain town to meet his client, Josef (Mark Duplass), who claims to have a terminal illness and wants to create a video diary for his unborn son. What starts as a seemingly innocent and heartfelt project quickly becomes disturbing as Josef increasingly acts in odd and alarming ways. A wolf mask named Peachfuzz eventually pushes Aaron to the brink.

Directed by Patrick Brice, Creep heavily relies on its subtle character-driven narrative and the performances of its two leads to deliver genuine scares. Everything unfolds painfully slowly as viewers are left in the dark about how messed up and manipulative Josef really is, leaving them to discover startling truths alongside Aaron. The use of Aaron’s perspective also makes the fear feel more intimate and immediate, especially when it becomes clear that he’s in terrible danger.

2. The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Director Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin is an award-winning tragicomedy about the abrupt end of a friendship. This lifelong bond between Pádraic Súilleabháin (Colin Farrell) and Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson) ends when the latter, a folk musician, decides to focus on his music. The confused and heartbroken Pádraic attempts to mend their relationship, only to be met with increasing hostility from Colm. As these efforts become more desperate, Colm’s reactions grow more extreme, leading to tragic consequences that affect their tight-knit community on a remote island off the coast of Ireland.

The Banshees of Inisherin soars thanks to widely praised performances by Farrell and Gleeson, with their one-of-a-kind chemistry making this darkly comedic tale so easy to feel invested in. The subtle slow burn of the majority of the film makes the shift to the hard-hitting drama seamless. Despite its moments of absurdity, the 2022 film remains relatable throughout, thanks to its flawless blend of bleak humor and profound sadness in depicting the heartache of losing a friend.

1. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Creating a worthy sequel for the beloved and genre-defining 1982 film Blade Runner was a mammoth task, and the talented director Denis Villeneuve turned out to be the perfect filmmaker for it. Blade Runner 2049 carves out its place in cinematic history with its striking portrayal of a dystopian world where K (Ryan Gosling), a replicant blade runner for the LAPD, uncovers a long-buried secret that threatens to destabilize society. This discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) from the first film, who has been missing for decades.

Blade Runner 2049 is a visually stunning triumph that elevates the original’s cyberpunk setting for a modern audience. Villeneuve is known for his atmospheric films, and the 2017 sequel is no exception. As K learns more about his place in the chaotic reality and faces the threats that come with his new knowledge, audiences are taken along for a contemplative, existential, and immersive journey that complements the film’s gorgeous and often barren landscapes.