Roll for initiative in Stranger Things 4’s final trailer

It’s been far too long since we’ve checked in with the kids of Stranger Things. But this week, the wait will come to an end with the premiere of Stranger Things 4. In the final trailer for the new season, almost all of the familiar characters are back. But perhaps the most stunning development is that some of the teens may be going into the Upside Down itself.

But first, Dustin and the gang have become the Hellfire Club, a new Dungeons and Dragons group, and they’re playing on a much bigger stage than before. Meanwhile, Lucas is finding athletic success on the basketball court, and something very strange is happening to Max. And when we say “strange,” we mean it’s bizarre even by Hawkins’ standards!

As for the rest, Jim Hopper is still a prisoner somewhere in Russia, while Eleven may once again be in the custody of the men who gave her superhuman powers. For now, most of the characters appear to be in their own separate stories. But if previous seasons of Stranger Things have taught us anything, we know they will all come together at the end.

Winona Ryder headlines the series as Joyce Byers, with David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven/Jane Hopper, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard, Eduardo Franco as Argyle, and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson.

Netflix is splitting up this season into two parts. Stranger Things 4 part 1 will debut this Friday, May 27, with the first seven episodes of the season. Stranger Things 4 part 2 will follow on July 1 with two feature-length episodes, including a finale that clocks in at over two-and-a-half hours.

