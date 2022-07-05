 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Stranger things are happening in Paper Girls’ new trailer

Blair Marnell
By

In the next few weeks, you’re going to see a lot of comparisons between Prime Video‘s new series Paper Girls and Netflix’s breakout smash Stranger Things. It’s a comparison that even we’ve made before, and it may seem like Prime Video is jumping on the bandwagon with this series. However, it’s based on the Paper Girls comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and artist Cliff Chiang that debuted in 2015, almost a year before Stranger Things. The nostalgia factor is high in the first full trailer for the series, as we’re about to go back to the ’80s once again. And that’s where things get weird … and strange.

The trailer formally introduces the four paper girls in question: Mac Coyle (Sofia Rosinsky), Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza), and Erin Tieng (Riley Lai Nelet). They’re not exactly friends when they cross paths in 1988, they simply share the same job. But somehow, they find themselves trapped in 2019. And it’s not the same present that we lived through. In this world, time travel is a crime, and these girls are suddenly wanted fugitives.

The cast of Paper Girls.

Erin’s older self (Ali Wong) will be their first ally in 2019, but she won’t be the last. If the footage is any indication, the girls will have a lot to learn from their adult counterparts, and vice versa. Their shared experience also seems to cement a friendship that wasn’t there in the original timeline.

Here’s the official description for the series from Prime Video:

“It’s the day after Halloween in 1988 when four young friends accidentally stumble into an intense time war and find themselves inexplicably transported to the year 2019. When they come face-to-face with their adult selves, each girl discovers her own strengths as together they try to find a way back to the past while saving the world of the future.”

Paper Girls will premiere on Prime Video on July 29.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day iPad deals 2022: All the early deals

Prime Day 2021 iPad Deals

Best Prime Day Deals 2022: More early deals just landed

Prime Day Deals 2021.

Best 4th of July sales still available — save on TVs, Apple and more

Open boxes revealing a range of tech purchases including a camera, tablet, smart speaker, laptop, headphones and more.

New Apple patent dreams of iPhones working just fine underwater

iphone falling in a puddle

Thor: Love and Thunder review: Marvel’s latest is no Ragnarok

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth pose as Thors in Thor: Love and Thunder..

Intel Raptor Lake-S specs leak, but one key detail is missing

Intel Raptor Lake chip shown in a rendered image.

AstraLocker ransomware dev has change of heart, shuts down

faceless hacker in a black hoody

Why now is the worst time to build a PC in nearly 8 years

High performance and custom MSI computer building.

ESO High Isle: How to play Tales of Tribute

Tales of Tribute cards on a table.

GPD Win Max 2 is the handheld gaming laptop you’ve been waiting for

A small GPD Win Max 2 laptop being held by two hands while playing a game with a Viking on the screen

The best shows on Disney+ right now (July 2022)

Big Hero 6's Baymax returns in a new series.

HTC just released the best Android tablet of 2017… in 2022

The HTC A101 tablet floating against a black background with text reading "HTC A101: Expand Your View."

Update Google Chrome now to protect yourself from an urgent security bug

Google Chrome app on s8 screen.