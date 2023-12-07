The best part about Amazon Freevee is that, well, it’s free. The streaming service, offered through Amazon, allows you to access tons of great, classic movies from years past. The only catch is that they come with ads. That’s no big deal, though, since these short breaks are perfect for quick bathroom runs or snack and drink refills.

When it comes to the sci-fi genre, Amazon Freevee has tons of options. Some are high-profile and others are movies you might never have heard of, but fit right in with your tastes. The three underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in December include a surrealistic thriller, an action comedy, and a psychological thriller involving a temporal paradox. If you’re looking for more choices and have an Amazon Prime subscription or you’re thinking of getting one, check out the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Recommended Videos

Cruel & Unusual (2014)

Hailing from Canada, this surrealistic thriller is like the White Christmas episode of Black Mirror. Edgar (David Richmond-Peck) is accused of killing his wife, but dies as well during the events that occur. He arrives in some type of hellish institution where he is forced to relive the tragic events of her death over and over and over again.

What really happened with his wife, Maylon (Bernadette Saquibal)? Edgar struggles to come to terms with his new reality, stuck in this purgatory with others who admit to killing their loved ones. Described as an “existential fairy tale,” Cruel & Unusual is a clever, cerebral sci-fi hidden gem you might be pleased to check out.

Stream Cruel & Unusual on Amazon Freevee.

The Watch (2012)

If you’re looking for something that’s more humorous, The Watch is a sci-fi action-comedy written by a team that includes Seth Rogen (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem). It stars Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughan, Jonah Hill, and Richard Ayoade as neighbors who take it upon themselves to start a neighborhood watch group. But they encounter more than just mischievous kids and potential thieves. They discover that there’s a plot forming, with aliens that plan to take over Earth.

The Watch is crude, vulgar, and obscene. If you’re familiar with Rogen’s writing style, you’d expect nothing less. For this reason, the movie didn’t sit well with most critics. But The Watch is for those looking for sci-fi humor and who don’t shy away from politically incorrect content. Consider the movie to be like a parody of Ghostbusters that lets you completely turn off your brain while watching it and laugh at silly, immature jokes.

Stream The Watch on Amazon Freevee.

Enter Nowhere (2011)

For something more cerebral, turn to Enter Nowhere, a psychological thriller about four strangers existing in different time periods who are somehow together in the same forest cabin. The movie, also known as The Haunting of Black Wood, involves a temporal paradox, time travel whereby only one man is actually native to the time period of 1945, during World War II.

As the strangers try to figure out how they got there and why, the four discover that there are connections among them. Scott Eastwood heads up the cast of this movie, which didn’t receive much attention when it was first released. But some critics love that the plot keeps you guessing and praise The Twilight Zone-like vibe.

Stream Enter Nowhere on Amazon Freevee.

Editors' Recommendations