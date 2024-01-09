3 sci-fi movies on Prime Video you need to watch in January

Sci-fi movies come in many forms, from psychological thrillers to horror and even comedy. There’s always a new selection of movies to check out on Amazon Prime Video and a few sci-fi options are usually in the mix.

The three sci-fi movies on Prime Video you need to watch in January were all released over the last four years, with the latest being an interesting documentary about one of the most iconic TV series ever made. Have a look and pick which one (or more) you want to add to your watch list this month.

Doctor Who Am I (2022)

DOCTOR WHO AM I Official Trailer (2022) Dr Who

Doctor Who is a British sci-fi series that aired from 1963 through 1989, then was revived in 2005 and continues to air to this day. The story centers around a Time Lord named The Doctor who travels through space and time. In 1996, during the lull in production of the series, there was a movie called Doctor Who: The Movie, which was developed as a continuation. This documentary explores the legacy of that movie.

Doctor Who Am I doesn’t just examine the movie itself, but also its’ writer, Matthew Jacobs, and the entire concept of the Doctor Who fandom. Initially conceptualized in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the series, this documentary wasn’t released until nine years later. It’s a wonderful look at a series that has touched so many and has had a massive influence on the sci-fi TV genre.

Stream Doctor Who Am I on Prime Video.

The Alternate (2021)

OFFICIAL TRAILER : THE ALTERNATE (2022)

Space and time travel is a popular trope within the sci-fi genre, and it’s explored in a different way in The Alternate. Jake (Ed Gonzalez Moreno) is a struggling filmmaker who discovers a portal that takes him to an alternate dimension. In this version of the universe, he is successful and happy. He has the job he wants, a gorgeous wife he loves, and a wonderful daughter. But not everything is as it seems, and he doesn’t know the price this version of him had to pay to get there.

As Jake travels back-and-forth between the “real” world and the alternate one, he learns more and more about what his supposed ideal self is really like. Reviews are varied for The Alternate, but those who love it use words like “wicked good and smart” and “imaginative and impressive.” The movie begs the question: What truly is the best version of you?

Stream The Alternate on Prime Video.

Mondo Hollywoodland (2019)

Mondo Hollywoodland Official Trailer (2021)

Looking for something more comedic? Mondo Hollywoodland was created by Oscar-nominated character actor and activist James Cromwell (best known for 1995’s Babe, Star Trek: First Contact, and The Green Mile, and more recently as Ewan Roy in Succession) as an homage to counter-culture movies of the 1960s. The protagonist is a mushrooms dealer (the edible, trippy kind) who sells to everyone from people who work in the movie industry to political fringe groups and those who just love to partake and party.

While Mondo Hollywoodland was not a blockbuster hit, the film has been praised by those who watched it. Many refer to it as an experimental film that may only appeal to a certain subset of viewers. If you love movies that travel to the fringes of weirdness, Mondo Hollywoodland is an artsy, psychedelic sci-fi flick that will have you laughing and feeding off its energy.

Stream Mondo Hollywoodland on Prime Video.

