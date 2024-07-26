 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The Fall Guy sets Peacock streaming date, will include extended cut

By
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pose of the poster for The Fall Guy.
Universal Pictures

The Fall Guy will be streaming before the summer ends. Starting August 30, The Fall Guy will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock will also release The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut on the same day. The extended version features 20 additional minutes of never-before-seen scenes with more action, stunts, and romance.

Recommended Videos

The Fall Guy stars Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, a veteran stuntman who leaves the film business after breaking his back. 18 months later, Colt returns as a stuntman for mega-star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) on a space opera directed by his ex-girlfriend, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt). When Tom goes missing, Colt is tasked with finding the star. During his investigation, Colt uncovers a sinister plot involving Tom that reaches beyond the film.

The Fall Guy also stars Hannah Waddingham as Gail Meyer, Teresa Palmer as Iggy Star, Stephanie Hsu as Alma Milan, and Winston Duke as Dan Tucker.

The Fall Guy | Official Trailer

The Fall Guy was directed by David Leitch on a script by Drew Pearce. The film is based on Glen A. Larson’s TV show of the same name from the 1980s, with Lee Majors as Colt Seavers.

In his four-and-a-half star review of The Fall Guy, Digital Trends’ Alex Welch wrote: “A summer blockbuster made for then and now, The Fall Guy is a love letter to the oft-unsung efforts of the Hollywood stunt community … It’s been a minute since Hollywood has produced an action movie that has as much faith in the strength of its big-screen romance as it does in the awe-inspiring spectacle of its many explosions and fistfights.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Like The Fall Guy? Then watch these 3 action comedies now
A man holds onto a truck in The Fall Guy.

Combining action and comedy is more treacherous than it may initially seem. While any good action movie is going to have a few comedic beats (Die Hard is a very funny action movie), the action comedy is a movie that is dressed up like an action movie, but also has to be genuinely funny from beginning to end.

The Fall Guy manages that balance very well, thanks in large part to Ryan Gosling's ability to make just about anything he does funny when he wants to. If you loved The Fall Guy and are looking for other great action comedies worth checking out, we've pulled three together that will hopefully fit the bill.
Midnight Run (1988)

Read more
Like Peacock’s latest hit Apples Never Fall? Then watch these 3 great shows now
3 shows watch like apples never fall peacock

Apples Never Fall is Peacock’s latest in the mystery drama genre. Based on the book by Liane Moriarty, the series features an incredible cast led by Annette Bening and Sam Neill and set in the beautiful backdrop of Miami. When family matriarch Joy (Bening) mysteriously goes missing, it’s up to the kids and her husband to figure out what happened to her. Fingers point to a young woman who showed up at the doorstep months prior looking for help and who ended up befriending Joy. But evidence seems to suggest her husband Stan (Neill) might have had something to do with it, a fact their four grown kids can’t seem to reconcile. Every episode tells a different part of the story, revealing secrets, lies, and betrayal behind the family’s seemingly pristine façade.

With all seven episodes available to stream at once, anyone who watches will power through the twists, turns, and reveals to watch right through to the end. Once done, however, you’ll be looking for something else. If you liked Apples Never Fall, these three shows are worth checking out as well.
Big Little Lies (2017-2019)
Big Little Lies HBO

Read more
3 Peacock movies you need to stream this weekend (March 15-17)
A man and a woman talk in The Place Beyond the Pines.

With the 2024 Oscars now just a memory and college basketball about to go into overdrive with March Madness, this weekend feels a bit empty in terms of movie choices. Of course, you could see Kung Fu Panda 4 or Dune: Part Two in theaters again, or you can stay at home and see what's streaming.

If you do, there's a great selection awaiting you at an unlikely streamer. Peacock has a killer lineup, with the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer now streaming. But there are other movies, most neglected and woefully underrated, that are worth your time, too. One is an epic crime drama, another is a campy comedy from the '90s, and the final recommended movie is a modern Western starring a former Batman.
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Read more