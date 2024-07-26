The Fall Guy sets Peacock streaming date, will include extended cut

The Fall Guy will be streaming before the summer ends. Starting August 30, The Fall Guy will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock will also release The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut on the same day. The extended version features 20 additional minutes of never-before-seen scenes with more action, stunts, and romance.

The Fall Guy stars Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, a veteran stuntman who leaves the film business after breaking his back. 18 months later, Colt returns as a stuntman for mega-star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) on a space opera directed by his ex-girlfriend, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt). When Tom goes missing, Colt is tasked with finding the star. During his investigation, Colt uncovers a sinister plot involving Tom that reaches beyond the film.

The Fall Guy also stars Hannah Waddingham as Gail Meyer, Teresa Palmer as Iggy Star, Stephanie Hsu as Alma Milan, and Winston Duke as Dan Tucker.