10 best movies of the 1990s, ranked

The ’90s delivered some of cinema’s finest, giving the world genre-shaping classics that continue to influence and inspire fans and filmmakers alike today. It was an incredible time for the industry, with the iconic decade producing everything from epic romances to spine-chilling thrillers to groundbreaking dramas that would go on to become beloved and award-winning classics.

From the unforgettable and suspenseful The Silence of the Lambs to the haunting and harrowing Schindler’s List, the best movies of the 1990s not only dominated the box office but also left a permanent mark on pop culture and filmmaking as a whole. The best among them are remembered as the defining films of the decade and enjoy their lasting legacy alongside the greatest movies ever made.

Recommended Videos

10. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Never absent from any discussion of the best war movies ever made, Saving Private Ryan is a genre classic by director Steven Spielberg. Set in 1944 in Normandy, France, the World War II epic follows Captain John H. Miller (Tom Hanks) and his squad as they fulfill the dangerous mission of locating and bringing home Private James Ryan (Matt Damon), whose three brothers have been killed in action. As Miller and his men travel through ravaged France, they encounter increasingly horrific situations that highlight the steep cost of war.

Saving Private Ryan immediately received critical acclaim for its harrowing and realistic depiction of warfare, with particular praise for the D-Day sequence. The chaotic intro, which shows the D-Day invasion on Omaha Beach, has been hailed as one of the most accurate and intense battle scenes ever filmed. It sets the tone for the rest of the emotional film, which eventually leads to a dramatic final stand that underscores the soldiers’ courage and patriotism.

9. Toy Story (1995)

What do toys do when their owners aren’t looking? 1995’s Toy Story offers a fantastical response as it portrays a group of toys led by the cowboy doll Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks), who has long been the favorite of the young boy Andy. This is threatened by the arrival of a new action figure, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), who initially believes he is a real space ranger. The film then depicts the rivalry and eventual friendship between Woody and Buzz as they are forced to work together after being separated from the rest of the group.

Toy Story is a landmark achievement not just for Pixar but for filmmaking as a whole. It was the first entirely computer-animated feature film and helped prove the potential of the medium for creating blockbusters. Its technical achievements are perfectly complemented by its timeless story, with this winning combination becoming a familiar trademark for the studio. Toy Story would also go on to spawn a thriving, if not somewhat uneven, franchise that keeps fans coming back.

8. Fargo (1996)

Fargo is a darkly comedic crime movie from the ’90s that takes viewers to the snowy landscapes of Minnesota and North Dakota. Directed by the Coen brothers, it’s centered on a kidnapping gone wrong, originally planned by Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy). The financially struggling car salesman comes up with a plan to have his wife abducted to extort ransom money from his wealthy father-in-law. When the hired kidnappers, Carl Showalter (Steve Buscemi) and Gaear Grimsrud (Peter Stormare), leave messy crime scenes in the process, the very pregnant and sharp police chief Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand) starts to piece the clues together.

The Coen brothers masterfully combine quirkiness, violence, and gut-busting comedy within a tight runtime of 98 minutes. Fargo features snappy dialogue and wonderfully weird Minnesotan characters whose humorous personalities are contrasted with a serious crime. Frances McDormand’s career-defining performance as the unflappable police chief rightly earned her an Oscar for Best Actress, which she celebrated alongside the Coens’ win for Best Original Screenplay.

7. The Matrix (1999)

Keanu Reeves stars as Thomas Anderson, aka Neo, in the Wachowskis’ pioneering sci-fi action film. Neo is a hacker who discovers that the world he knows is a simulated reality created by intelligent machines to subdue the human population. Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) ask him to join the rebellion against the machines, eventually helping him hone his abilities and reach his full potential as “The One” meant to save humanity. He soon has to use his new skills to go against the enemies within the fake-yet-lethal reality.

Aside from inspiring several other sci-fi simulation thrillers, The Matrix also revolutionized cinema by introducing innovative action sequences and visual effects. From the iconic “bullet time” slow-mo scenes to the impressive set pieces leading up to the showdown between Neo and Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving), there are countless ways the 1999 film left an indelible mark on the industry. While its sequels haven’t lived up to the high standard set by the first movie, fans can always revisit the nostalgic original, which has aged surprisingly well.

6. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

One of the most successful adaptations of a Stephen King story, The Shawshank Redemption is a widely celebrated drama film set in a state penitentiary. It chronicles the story of Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), who is wrongly sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife and her lover. While in prison, he befriends Ellis “Red” Redding (Morgan Freeman), a seasoned inmate who becomes his closest ally. They work together on a money-laundering operation led by the prison warden, with Andy using his financial skills, all while secretly planning his escape.

Despite a deeply heartfelt narrative and incredible chemistry between Robbins and Freeman, nobody expected The Shawshank Redemption to be a massive success, especially after it became a box office flop. Director Frank Darabont’s film would find a new audience through VHS sales, however, boosting its popularity around the world. Today, the 1994 movie enjoys its reputation as a Hollywood classic, with its inspirational story of friendship, hope, and resilience ensuring its relevance today.

5. Goodfellas (1990)

Goodfellas is an essential gangster movie from the master of the genre, director Martin Scorsese. Based on Nicholas Pileggi’s nonfiction book titled Wiseguy, the 1990 film depicts the rise and fall of Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), a young man who grows up idolizing the mob lifestyle and eventually becomes deeply involved in the world of organized crime. Spanning several decades, the film shows the glamorous and terrifying parts of Henry’s journey from a small-time gangster to a major player in the New York Mafia, all the way to the inevitable collapse of his empire.

Goodfellas greatly benefits from Scorsese’s expert direction, with the filmmaker infusing it with his unmistakable trademarks. From morally corrupt protagonists and realistic storylines to freeze frames and tracking shots, no second is wasted in the biographical crime drama. Goodfellas also showcases some of the best performances in Ray Liotta’s, Robert De Niro’s, and Joe Pesci’s careers, with their improvisation and ad-libbing being a huge part of what earned the film the prestige it still enjoys.

4. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction is the trailblazing crime film that turned director Quentin Tarantino into a household name. The 1994 movie effortlessly weaves multiple storylines within a tight two-and-a-half-hour runtime. These narratives include the lives of two mob hitmen, Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson), a boxer named Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis), gangster boss Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames), and his wife, Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman). While seemingly disjointed at first, the end reveals how the stories are connected.

Tarantino’s masterpiece is known for its non-linear narrative and eclectic dialogue, with its offbeat humor and wonderfully weird characters unexpectedly finding a massive fan base. It’s a sleek film with a distinct style, which made it easily stand out not just from its genre but ’90s cinema in general. Pulp Fiction is still considered among the best crime movies of all time, and for many, it still represents the peak of Tarantino’s career.

3. Schindler’s List (1993)

A quintessential World War II movie that’s unflinching in its portrayal of the Holocaust, director Steven Spielberg‘s Schindler’s List is a spine-chilling retelling of a disturbing true story. Liam Neeson stars as the German businessman Oskar Schindler, who, while initially motivated by profit, turns into an unlikely hero when he saves the lives of more than a thousand Polish Jews. He does this by employing as many of them as possible in his factory, which is presented as essential to the war effort. Despite his best efforts, many are still sent to concentration camps or killed.

Combining historical accuracy with one heartbreaking scene after another, Schindler’s List provides a painful but necessary viewing experience. By highlighting the protagonist’s selfless and bold actions contrasted with the terrifying reality around him, the 1993 film simultaneously shows the best and worst of humanity. Spielberg’s Oscar-winning work remains a crucial reminder of the atrocities society should never forget.

2. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs may be over three decades old, but it’s still the best psychological thriller to ever grace the big screen. Directed by Jonathan Demme, it follows FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she seeks the help of incarcerated cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) to catch another serial killer, Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine). Starling and Lecter have tense conversations and play mind games as she attempts to gain his trust while avoiding manipulation in the high-security prison.

With a flawless screenplay, nail-biting atmosphere, and outstanding performances from Foster and Hopkins, The Silence of the Lambs cemented its place as a legendary work of art. Hopkins’ Hannibal Lecter, in particular, tops most lists of the best movie villains, with a mere 16 minutes of screen time earning him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Audiences don’t have to look far to see the 1991 movie’s influence not just on the genre but in pop culture, with countless references and homages proving its lasting impact.

1. Titanic (1997)

Director James Cameron’s Titanic is a film that needs no introduction, with its romantic story for the ages familiar to most. The 1997 movie uses both fictional and historical elements to tell the story of the ill-fated RMS Titanic, seen through the budding romance between the poor artist Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and a wealthy yet unhappy woman, Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet). Set against the backdrop of the Titanic’s maiden voyage, their forbidden love blossoms, with the drama leading up to the ship’s tragic sinking after it hits an iceberg.

Titanic quickly became one of the highest-grossing movies ever, with its lifetime gross being over a whopping $2 billion. It’s a film that’s hard to fault, with its cutting-edge visual effects that hold up well, lush set pieces, emotional scenes and dialogue, and the palpable chemistry between DiCaprio and Winslet. It’s a classic through and through, and undoubtedly among the best cinematic works to ever come out of the 1990s.