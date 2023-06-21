Where to stream Titanic

As demonstrated by the currently unfolding story about the missing OceanGate submarine, the allure of the Titanic remains strong well over a century after the ship sank beneath the waves in 1912. The ongoing fascination with the ship and its fate reached a crescendo in 1997 when director James Cameron unleashed Titanic, which at the time was the most expensive movie ever made. Stories about Titanic going wildly over budget filled the Hollywood trades of the era, and they hung over the film prior to its release. Critics and industry observers alike believed that the film would be a box-office disaster. Instead, Titanic became the highest-grossing movie of all time, until it lost that honor in 2010 when Cameron’s next movie, Avatar, surpassed it.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet were not unknowns when they were cast in the leading roles of Titanic, but this film catapulted them to even greater stardom thanks to their performances as star-crossed lovers Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater. Their doomed romance is at the heart of the movie. Cameron wisely surrounded DiCaprio and Winslet with a very impressive supporting cast, including Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, David Warner, and Bill Paxton. Titanic also weaves its original story in and out of the historical events to great effect.

Subsequent theatrical rereleases have demonstrated that viewers are far from done with this film. And now, we’re going to tell you if Titanic is streaming.

Where is Titanic streaming?

Streaming fans have a few different options to watch Titanic, depending upon which services you subscribe to. The most prominent streaming home for Titanic is Amazon Prime Video. However, since this is a Paramount movie, it is also streaming on Paramount+. The third and final Titanic streaming option at the moment is Fubo TV. That’s a lesser-known service, but Fubo TV has its own benefits.

Is Titanic available digitally?

Yes. If you don’t have Prime Video, Paramount+, or Fubo TV, you can rent Titanic from all of the major digital outlets for only $4. Alternatively, Titanic can be purchased digitally for between $15 to $17 on Google Play, YouTube, Apple TV+, VUDU, and more.

Does Titanic still hold up after 26 years?

Titanic didn’t sweep at the Oscars, but it came close. It took home 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Costume Design, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song, and Best Visual Effects. As a cinematic achievement, it definitely withstands the test of time. However, the thing that keeps drawing Titanic‘s fans back over and over is the love story between Rose and Jack. Some of the dialogue between them is cringey, especially to modern audiences, but Titanic is an epic romance film first and foremost. And that’s why it endures.

