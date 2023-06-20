 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

What is it like to be on the missing Titanic tourism submarine? Watch this video to find out

Blair Marnell
By

In April 1912, the RMS Titanic struck an iceberg and sank to the bottom of the ocean, taking with it the lives of more than 1,500 passengers and crew. The Titanic’s fate instantly became iconic thanks to James Cameron‘s 1997 movie, and the ship’s legend has endured to the present, where another tragedy may be currently unfolding. On Sunday, June 18, OceanGate Expeditions’ submersible vehicle went missing while on an underwater tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. And as rescue efforts are underway, a CBS News report from November 2022 has gone viral because it features the same vessel that is now lost beneath the waves.

A visit to RMS Titanic

In the video, CBS reporter David Pogue went on an OceanGate expedition and interviewed the company’s CEO, Stockton Rush, who is one of the five individuals who is missing on the ship. In the clips, Pogue appears to be alarmed by just how low-tech Rush’s submersible vehicle is, especially when he learned that a video game controller was used to drive it. And as noted by Pogue, before he could take part in the voyage, he had to sign a document that stated that the “experimental submersible vessel … has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body and could result in physical injury, disability, emotional trauma or death.”

A screencap from CBS News' report on OceanGate's Titanic tour video.

OceanGate’s Titanic expeditions are not for the faint of heart, or for casual tourists. According to the report, each passenger paid $250,000 for a spot in the vehicle. And even then, not all of them were able to take the full dive due to harsh ocean conditions and technical failures. It was only on the last day that Pogue’s group successfully managed to make the dive and visit the wreckage of the Titanic.

Recommended Videos

In addition to Rush, the other passengers on the submersible vehicle are billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a Pakistani businessman named Shahzada Dawood, and his 19-year-old son, Sulaiman Dawood. The only good news at the moment is that the vehicle reportedly has up to four days of air. However, that leaves rescuers with only two days to find the sub.

According to Deadline, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Canadian Coast Guard are leading the effort to find the missing sub. But for now, there is no further word on  its status.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
France vs Greece live stream: Watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers for free
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

France vs Greece kicks off later today at 2.45PM ET and fans of either team or the Euro 2024 championships in general will be keen to see what happens next. It's likely that France will win but qualifying matches are the ideal time for shake-ups. The game is being shown on Fox Sports 1 in the U.S. which is excellent news for anyone looking for ways to watch the match online. We've even tracked down some free methods. Here's how to watch the France vs Greece live stream online and for free.
Watch the France vs Greece live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is always a great choice for sports fans. It offers over 145 channels as part of its package with a focus on sports. There's access to Fox Sports 1 and 2, along with MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network and more. For soccer fans thinking ahead, there's also USA Network and NBC for more coverage later in the year. Non-sporting options include Paramount, Bravo, and Disney Channel. FuboTV costs $75 per month but if you solely want to check out the France vs Greece live stream, you can use a FuboTV free trial to check out the game and seven days worth of content entirely for free with unlimited access during this time.

Read more
Like DC’s The Flash? Then watch these great superhero movies
The Flash in promo art for the Flashpoint Paradox.

Though it might not be the revolutionary movie for the superhero genre that some were expecting, director Andy Muschietti and DC Studios' The Flash is a solid, fun adventure and primer for the upcoming DCU that continues the trend of comic book movies playing around with the multiverse concept.

And if fans are still itching to get their sci-fi superhero fix after watching it, there's a solid catalog of movies to stream. Within the DC Comics corner of the genre, animated gems like Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox and live-action classics like Batman hold up well. On the other side of the "Big Two," Marvel's latest animated blockbuster, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is another must-watch.
Batman (1989)

Read more
Best movies on Tubi
John Wick smiling and playing with his puppy in a scene from the original John Wick movie.

What is Tubi? Tubi is among a growing list of free streaming services that combines advertising video on demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) to offer an expansive catalog of both movies and TV shows, including live channels. Owned by Fox, Tubi is completely free, but you will have to contend with short ads. While the available movies and shows are plenty, there aren’t newer or any original titles. But if you’re looking for a great movie to watch without having to fork over money every month for a streaming subscription, pay for on-demand viewing, or sign up for a linear TV subscription to access specialty channels with movies, Tubi is a solid option worth considering.

There are some amazing movies on Tubi right now, with lots of new content being added all the time. Here, we have highlighted some of the best to check out as you explore the ad-supported service.

Read more