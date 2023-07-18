5 sci-fi movies on Hulu that are perfect to watch in the summer

Hulu has many terrific films for audiences to stream this summer with their family and friends. This is especially true for its selection of science-fiction movies.

From explosive, cinematic adventures like Aliens to profound, philosophical dramas like Ex Machina, there are many beloved and classic sci-fi pictures to keep fans of the genre occupied this season. So while they’re all still on the site, subscribers should check out these five sci-fi masterpieces on Hulu this summer.

Recommended Videos

Akira (1988)

The 1980s were a key time for animated movies, and this cyberpunk anime was especially vital in making anime popular in the West. Decades after a mysterious blast destroys Tokyo and sparks World War III, a young biker in the futuristic Neo-Tokyo must fight to prevent his friend from rampaging through the city with his new psychic powers.

With its groundbreaking visuals and dark story, Akira helped prove to the world that animation wasn’t just a medium made purely for kids, and it has gone on to influence countless films and TV shows since its release. Even if some viewers have never seen Akira, chances are they’ve seen it referenced at least once.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

It was a heavy task to make a sequel to Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner, but director Denis Villeneuve exceeded everyone’s expectations with this dazzling and thought-provoking follow-up. Thirty years after the original film, a replicant blade runner discovers he might be the first android to have been birthed from a human and a replicant.

This potential discovery sends him on a mesmerizing journey outside dystopian Los Angeles to discover the truth about his origins, which can forever change humanity’s coexistence with machines. This film explores what makes someone human while asserting that one doesn’t need to be born special to have a meaningful existence, which makes for a hopeful tale set in an otherwise bleak world.

Dune: Part One (2021)

Another film by Villeneuve, this sci-fi blockbuster follows Paul Atreides as he becomes the reluctant messiah of the Fremen people and battles to regain control of the planet Arrakis. Dune: Part One successfully brings author Frank Herbert’s rich world to the big screen, setting the stage for its epic conflict between House Atreides, the Fremen, the Harkonnens, and the Corrino Empire.

Though only the first film has been released, Villeneuve has already created a legendary picture that rivals the likes of Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, and Game of Thrones, making it a must-see for virtually anyone.

The Terminator (1984)

In James Cameron’s breakout film, a soldier from a postapocalyptic Earth travels back in time to protect his leader’s mother from a killer android to ensure humanity’s victory in the war against the machines.

Though some of the effects used to bring the titular robot to life may not hold up, The Terminator still stands tall as a timely, thrilling, and action-packed blockbuster that, despite its small budget, continues to surpass many of the sequels, prequels, and reboots that have followed it.

Prey (2022)

In this Hulu Original prequel to Predator, a Native American woman tries to prove herself as a warrior when she battles a killer alien and a band of fur traders. While the first Predator film explored masculinity and the terrors of war, director Dan Trachtenberg’s story depicts an Indigenous woman overcoming patriarchal norms to defeat the human and alien hunters that have terrorized her and her people.

With its outstanding action, breathtaking visuals, heart-pounding suspense, and captivating performance from Amber Midthunder, Prey revitalizes the franchise for the modern age, proving itself to be just as good, if not better, than the original movie.

