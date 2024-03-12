Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Netflix continues to bolster its sci-fi library with a wide selection of films. Right now, one of the most popular sci-fi franchises on Netflix is Jurassic Park. Witnessing the moment when Dr. Grant watches the dinosaurs for the first time is still a breathtaking scene. Other sci-fi blockbusters making the rounds on Netflix include Meg 2: The Trench, Rebel Moon, and Ready Player One.

Below, we picked five sci-fi movies to watch in March. One of our picks is Spaceman, a new sci-fi drama starring Adam Sandler as a lonely astronaut who bonds with an extraterrestrial creature. Other films on our list include an underrated mystery from 2023, a visually appealing monster movie, and a fun sequel to an independent action film.

They Cloned Tyrone (2023)

If you scan lists dedicated to underrated movies of 2023, They Cloned Tyrone will likely be on it, and rightfully so. Directed by Juel Taylor, They Cloned Tyrone is headlined by a group of charismatic actors – John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx. Part sci-fi comedy and part mystery caper, They Cloned Tyrone revolves around a government conspiracy regarding human cloning.

Fontaine (Boyega), a drug dealer, discovers a hidden underground lab. He teams up with his best customer, Slick Charles (Foxx), and sex worker Yo-Yo (Paris), and they learn that cloning experiments are being performed on the Black population in their neighborhood. It’s up to the unlikely trio to become heroes in this smart, compelling film.

Stream They Cloned Tyrone on Netflix.

Code 8: Part II (2024)

In 2019, cousins Stephen and Robbie Amell starred in Code 8, a Canadian sci-fi action film about a world where superhumans are policed and oppressed by the government. The independent film used a crowdfunded campaign through Indiegogo to raise money. The plan worked, with over 30,000 people contributing to the fundraising campaign. Netflix acquired the distribution rights for the sequel, Code 8: Part II.

Five years after Code 8, Connor (Robbie Amell), an electrokinetic PWP (person with powers), is out of prison and working as a janitor at a community center. Connor is trying to avoid trouble, but it inevitably finds him when a teenage girl (Sirena Gulamgaus) needs protection from a corrupt police officer (Alex Mallari Jr.). In desperate need of help, Connor reaches out to the one person he doesn’t want to talk to, telekinetic enforcer Garrett (Heels’ Stephen Amell), his former partner, who now works as a drug lord.

Stream Code 8: Part II on Netflix.

Spaceman (2024)

In Mr. Deeds, Adam Sandler memorably serenades the passengers on a plane with David Bowe’s Space Oddity. Now, 22 years later, Sandler gets to play his version of Major Tom in Spaceman, a new sci-fi drama from Johan Renck. Jakub (Sandler) is a Czech astronaut six months into his solo mission to investigate mysterious particles near Jupiter. However, Jakub left his pregnant wife (Carey Mulligan) behind on Earth to go on the mission, a decision he’s beginning to regret.

Suffering from loneliness and depression, Jakub finds an unlikely friend in Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) a spiderlike creature hiding on the ship. Hanuš wants to understand humans, so he helps Jakub figure out what went wrong with his marital relationship. While the film is not as joyful as the scene from Mr. Deeds, Spaceman is another dramatic showcase for Sandler and further proof of his acting prowess.

Stream Spaceman on Netflix.

Godzilla (2014)

Before Godzilla teams up with King Kong, revisit his introduction to the MonsterVerse in 2014’s Godzilla. U.S. Navy Officer Ford Brody (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) heads to Japan to aid his estranged father, Joe (Bryan Cranston). Together, they investigate a quarantined area where his mother died while inspecting a nuclear reactor 15 years ago. Ford and Joe discover the facility has been hosting a monster, which escapes captivity.

To make matters worse, the monster’s presence summons Godzilla to the scene, and these titans square off in a battle of epic proportions. Like all of Gareth Edwards’ films, Godzilla features dazzling visual effects that come to life on-screen. While there are story issues, Godzilla is still a satisfying blockbuster with epic battle scenes between the world’s largest monsters.

Stream Godzilla on Netflix.

The Midnight Sky (2020)

George Clooney’s directorial career is quite fascinating. There’s the good (Good Night, and Good Luck, The Ides of March), the bad (Suburbicon), and everything in-between (The Boys in the Boat). The Midnight Sky, Clooney’s sci-fi drama in 2020, falls somewhere in the middle, but more toward the “good” side.

In 2049, scientist Augustine Lofthouse (Clooney) is the only person working at an Arctic research station after a global disaster wiped out most of the Earth’s population. Lofthouse is working to stop the crew of the “Aether” from returning to Earth to avoid the catastrophe. While trying to contact the crew, Lofthouse bonds with a young girl named Iris (Caoilinn Springall), who’s been hiding out at the base. The Midnight Sky works better as a father-daughter movie than an interstellar adventure thanks to a heartfelt performance from Clooney.

Stream The Midnight Sky on Netflix.

