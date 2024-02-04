5 underrated 2023 Netflix movies you need to watch in 2024

The best Netflix movies of 2023 include an eclectic mix of titles, from thrillers to black comedies. Netflix has fully hit its stride, and the streaming service is cranking out new movies like they’re chocolates on Valentine’s Day. This means a lot of great titles get lost in the shuffle. In some cases, a few negative opinions might convince you one isn’t worth watching. But when it comes to movies that are polarizing, it’s always a good idea to check them out for yourself.

The underrated 2023 Netflix movies you need to watch in 2024, however, were well-reviewed and/or well-received by audiences. But generally, they’re even better than the sum of the commentary that surrounds them.

Recommended Videos

They Cloned Tyrone

It’s no surprise that a movie starring John Boyega and Jamie Foxx would be this good. But chances are, you probably haven’t even heard of They Cloned Tyrone. The sci-fi comedy mystery is about a trio (which also includes The Marvels’ Teyonah Parris) who uncover a sinister conspiracy relating to government cloning. The unlikely team of pseudo investigators, which includes a drug dealer, his customer, and a sex worker, are now deep in a situation they never thought imaginable.

Original, fun, and delightfully satirical, They Cloned Tyrone has been praised by reviewers as being provocative and clever. The “exceptional cast” has also received high marks. The movie only received a limited release in theaters, after which it began streaming on Netflix last summer. It has all the makings of becoming a cult classic that is only truly appreciated long after release.

Stream They Cloned Tyrone on Netflix.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Most people have a preconceived notion when they think of an Adam Sandler movie. But as the funny man has proven time and time again with performances in movies like Punch-Drunk Love, Uncut Gems, and Hustle, there are layers to him and he can pull off more serious roles and writing. In You Are Not So Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, however, Sandler takes a back seat to his real-life daughter, Sunny, who stars as Stacy, a young woman who can’t wait for her big Bat Mitzvah. She’s sharing it with her best friend, Lydia (Samantha Lorraine). But as teenage drama would dictate, their mutual crush on a boy named Andy (Dylan Hoffman) gets in the way.

A sweet coming-of-age story, some initially screamed nepotism at Sandler’s casting of his own daughters (not to mention wife) in the movie. But the result proves that Sandler’s confidence in their performances was not unfounded. He might deliver a dud movie every now and then, but You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is not one of them.

Stream You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah on Netflix.

Pamela, A Love Story

You might think you know everything there is to know about actress and model Pamela Anderson, her relationship with Tommy Lee, and that infamous sex tape. But Pamela, A Love Story is completely different from what you might expect it to be. A documentary, the movie takes you into the private (and quiet) life of Anderson, who regales with stories of her career and personal struggles, from the most rewarding moments to the most difficult.

She’s honest, open, and presents as a mother first who lives for her children (and always has). Not everything is what it seems. Anderson might conjure up a specific idea in your head, but Pamela, A Love Story will have you gaining new respect for the woman who was thrust into the spotlight as a sex symbol and became the poster girl for a trend she never wished to be part of.

Stream Pamela, A Love Story on Netflix.

Old Dads

How could the combination of Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, and Bokeem Woodbine be anything but comedy gold? In Old Dads, three men in their 50s sell their business to millennials and find themselves dealing with an entirely new cultural and generational world that has seemingly left them behind. Combined with navigating parenthood in this same strange space, the men put their foots in their mouths at every turn.

According to critics, Old Dads is not worth the watch. It’s described as a cookie-cutter bro comedy that’s obnoxious and vulgar. Would you expect anything more? Knowingly go in expecting just that, and Old Dads is actually quite relatable. Indeed, on review aggregator sites like Rotten Tomatoes, critics pan the movie but the audience score screams loud and clear that this movie is sorely underrated. Fans of Burr’s stand-up comedy and Cannavale’s signature eccentric style will appreciate every moment. “Old dads” across the nation will be raising their fists in the air and belly-laughing all the way through.

Stream Old Dads on Netflix.

Leave the World Behind

Based on the 2020 novel by Rumaan Alam, Leave the World Behind is a different kind of horror story. The technology we have become so reliant on, like our phones, internet, and TVs, slowly stops working. Other strange things are happening that suggest some type of technological breakdown. Is the end nigh?

In one of those rare instances, critics seem to love Leave the World Behind while audiences have not responded as positively. If you’re a fan of Sam Esmail’s other projects, including Mr. Robot and Homecoming, you’ll appreciate the tone and slower pacing of Leave the World Behind. If you’re looking for intense, fast action, it might not be the right movie for you. But there’s no denying that the apocalyptic psychological thriller will spark conversation, which is really its ultimate intention. With strong performances from Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon, some might see Leave the World Behind as just another copycat Black Mirror-esque apocalyptic warning story about technology and the future. But it’s smart, suspenseful, beautifully acted, and well worth your time and the watercooler chats you’ll inevitably have after watching it.

Stream Leave the World Behind on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations