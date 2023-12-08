 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Reviews

Leave the World Behind review: a subversive disaster thriller

Alex Welch
By
Mahershala Ali, Myha'la, Ethan Hawke, and Julia Roberts stand together in Leave the World Behind.
Leave the World Behind
Score Details
“Sam Esmail's Leave the World Behind could have been 20 minutes shorter, but it's still an entertaining, well-acted thriller about two families trapped in a horrifying situation.”
Pros
  • Mahershala Ali's grounded, scene-stealing performance
  • Sam Esmail's ambitious directorial style
  • A pitch-perfect ending
Cons
  • Several underbaked third-act moments
  • Numerous unconvincing CGI animals and effects
  • A runtime that's 20 minutes too long

Leave the World Behind never makes the predictable choice. From its opening scene, which climaxes with one of America’s most beloved actresses declaring her outright hatred of most people, to its tense final act, the Sam Esmail-directed thriller gets a real kick out of using your expectations against you. Throughout its story, the film evolves from an acidic satire to a paranoia-driven thriller before going to much louder and even bigger places than you expect. Its subversive spirit is, at times, grating, but it’s also what keeps Leave the World Behind’s pulse up even in the moments when it seems closest to devolving into cliché.

The film’s biggest flaw, aside from its overlong runtime, is that it never really goes anywhere. For as many set pieces and explosions as it throws at you, which are more than you might expect, Leave the World Behind never really establishes a sense of forward momentum. That’s partly because its characters are all purposefully trapped in one location that leaves them both stranded and secure, but it’s also due to the film’s plot-heavy structure.

Related

Esmail’s screenplay is extremely faithful to the Rumaan Alam-penned novel that inspired it, and its episodic framework allows Leave the World Behind’s stakes to escalate at the same measured pace as its source material. It’s also what prevents the movie from achieving the level of interiority necessary for its biggest emotional beats to work and its air of paranoia to become as suffocating as it should. The film is an entertaining and surprisingly massive thrill ride, but it never manages to dig quite as far beneath the surface as it wants.

Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Myha'la stand on opposite sides of a door in Leave the World Behind.
Netflix

Leave the World Behind begins abrasively. It throws you straight into the clutches of Amanda Sandford (Julia Roberts), a deeply unlikable, combative woman who’s decided, as she informs her laidback husband, Clay (a perfectly cast Ethan Hawke), that they and their kids, Rose (Farrah Mackenzie) and Archie (Charlie Evans), need to get away for a while. Amanda has rented an expensive house outside of New York City and it isn’t long before she and her family are on their way to their impromptu vacation.

Once they arrive in their paradise away from home, however, strange things begin to occur. Amanda witnesses a doomsday prepper, Danny (Kevin Bacon), loading several packages of water into his truck’s flatbed, and the Sandfords’ trip to a nearby beach is interrupted when an oil tanker runs aground in front of them — forcing everyone present to evacuate. Later that same night, Clay and Amanda are taken aback by the arrival of G.H. Scott (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter, Ruth (Myha’la), the owners of the house they’ve rented out for the weekend. G.H. explains that there was a blackout in the city, and rather than returning to their high-rise apartment, he and his daughter decided to retreat to their more remote home.

Tensions quickly arise between G.H., Ruth, and Amanda, the latter of whom suspects that the other two aren’t being as truthful as they seem. It becomes increasingly clear, though, that G.H. hasn’t lied about the blackout that caused him and Ruth to leave New York City. In fact, through several ominous news alerts, vanishing internet signals, and strange animal sightings, Amanda, Ruth, G.H., and Clay all gradually realize that America’s cyber network has recently been attacked. That isn’t a spoiler, either, as Esmail lays the signs of Leave the World Behind’s central cyberattack on thick before hitting both G.H. and Clay with dangerous encounters that make them fear even more for the safety of themselves and their loved ones.

Mahershala Ali and Natalie Portman stand by a painting in Leave the World Behind.
JoJo Whilden / Netflix

Behind the camera, Esmail often executes Leave the World Behind’s biggest moments with a combination of sweeping camera movements and drone shots that encircle and fly past the film’s performers. These decisions help imbue the thriller with a kinetic visual energy that is largely effective. That said, there are times throughout the film when the Mr. Robot creator’s penchant for visual showmanship veers him too far away from the story he’s telling. Whether it be the disorienting moments when his camera turns unnecessarily end over end as it moves across a room or one scene that strangely stages an emotional conversation between Ali’s G.H. and Myha’la’s Ruth from a visual distance, Esmail’s desire to stun results in him filling Leave the World Behind with tricks that distract more than they inspire awe.

Not all of the director’s stylistic decisions fall flat, fortunately, including a series of shots that float vertically from Clay and Amanda’s second-floor room to G.H. and Ruth’s basement accommodations in their own home. These moments fluidly reinforce Leave the World Behind’s themes about class and race — and they help communicate the geography of the film’s central location. Even in its wildest moments, Esmail’s bravura visual style is grounded at all times as well by Leave the World Behind’s cast. The film doesn’t give Roberts enough to make her character’s arc really work, but she and Hawke are nonetheless well-cast as longtime partners with very different approaches to life. Ali, meanwhile, emerges as the fulcrum upon which so much of the thriller’s story rests — his clear-eyed, spellbinding gaze adding unspoken layers of fear, paranoia, and desperation to all of its most contentious and uncertain moments.

Julia Roberts holds her ears and screams in Leave the World Behind.
Netflix

It’s difficult to overstate just how much Ali brings to Leave the World Behind. The film is about 20 or 30 minutes longer than it needs to be. Esmail’s clear love of Alam’s original novel prevents him from excising his latest directorial effort of the unnecessary conversations and detours that leave its first two acts disappointingly bloated. Thankfully, it’s impossible to be bored or uninterested whenever Ali’s onscreen, and the actor manages to bring real gravitas to some of Leave the World Behind’s most tedious and bombastic moments. Like all great thrillers, the film also saves its best for last — delivering a third act that is unpredictable, tense, and rewarding.

The thriller’s ultimate ideas about the dangers of isolation aren’t new or revolutionary, but they make sense within its story. Ultimately, they also take a backseat to Leave the World Behind’s more impassioned arguments about the importance of physical media in an increasingly digital world. There’s something particularly amusing about seeing a film produced and distributed by Netflix believe so deeply in the lasting power of DVDs, Blu-rays, and vinyl records. Dramatically speaking, that’s a relatively frivolous final argument for a 141-minute thriller to make. In the case of a decidedly surface-level film like Leave the World Behind, though, it’s fitting.

Leave the World Behind is playing in select theaters now. It premieres Friday, December 8 on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex Welch is a TV and movies writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to Digital Trends, his work has been published by…
Rosaline review: Kaitlyn Dever lifts up Hulu’s Romeo and Juliet rom-com riff
Kaitlyn Dever stands on a forest road with Sean Teale in Hulu's Rosaline.

Director Karen Maine’s new comedy, Rosaline, works overtime to find a new perspective in one of the most well-known stories of all time. The tale in question? None other than William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, which remains so iconic that its influence continues to be felt today. As its title suggests, Maine's film does not place its focus on either of that play’s eponymous, star-crossed lovers, though, but rather on the woman who had originally captured young Romeo’s heart before he set his eyes for the first time on her cousin, Juliet.

In Shakespeare’s play, Rosaline is mentioned frequently but never given an actual line of dialogue. Here, the character is reimagined as a brash and determined young woman who refuses to simply accept Romeo’s change of heart. Instead, she sets out to win him back through any means necessary. The film, in other words, attempts to build a fairly common rom-com plot out of the most iconic love story of all time. Rosaline, to its credit, mostly succeeds at doing so, thanks in no small part to the fiery and charismatic performance given by its young lead.

Read more
Decision to Leave review: An achingly romantic noir thriller
Tang Wei looks at Park Hae-il in Park Chan-wook's Decision to Leave.

With its lush sets and perpetually probing camera, Decision to Leave looks and moves like any other Park Chan-wook film, but it reverberates with the same untempered passion present in Golden Age noirs like In a Lonely Place and Double Indemnity. Unlike those two films, though, which center their stories around a hot-tempered screenwriter and naïve insurance salesman, respectively, Decision to Leave follows another common noir archetype: the lovelorn detective (played here by Park Hae-il).

In the film’s opening moments, Hae-jun, the detective in question, lands a case involving the mysterious death of a recreational rock climber. The case, in typical noir fashion, leads to Hae-jun crossing paths with Seo-rae (a spellbinding Tang Wei), his victim’s gorgeous but eccentric widow. Perturbed by how disinterested she is in unpacking her abusive husband’s death, Hae-jun begins to tail and spy on Seo-rae, unaware that doing so will only further intensify his attraction to her. As far as noir plots go, this is about as familiar as it gets. With its nods to Hitchcock and lightly self-aware attitude, Decision to Leave makes it clear that it doesn’t mind treading the same narrative terrain as so many of the noir classics that have come before it, either.

Read more
Conversations with A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes review: killer’s words yield little insight
A superimposed image of Jeffrey Dahmer in Conversations with a Killer.

It’s spooky season this month, and that means the atrocity mine is currently being plundered by content creators across America. The three-episode docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, directed by noted documentarian Joe Berlinger (Brother's Keeper, Paradise Lost), is Netflix’s second project tackling the infamous cannibal/necrophiliac/serial killer to debut in a matter of weeks. It follows Ryan Murphy’s 10-hour miniseries drama, Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. This Dahmer double dose mirrors the barrage of Ted Bundy content that Netflix put out in early 2019, following up the Zac Efron-led drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile with the docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (also directed by Berlinger). 

As was the case with Bundy, Netflix is convinced that a multipronged examination of Dahmer could lead to a better understanding of his psychology and motivations, teaching viewers warning signs or expanding our capacity for empathy. Or maybe they recognize that people are addicted to unspeakable tragedies and will do anything they can to maximize viewers’ compulsion for true crime? Attempting to satisfy on all accounts, The Dahmer Tapes oscillates uneasily between character study, social commentary, and pure shock value, landing somewhere in between all three.
In Dahmer's own words

Read more