 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Leave the World Behind’s ending, explained

Alex Welch
By
Mahershala Ali and Natalie Portman stand by a painting in Leave the World Behind.
JoJo Whilden / Netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Leave the World Behind (2023).

Sam Esmail’s new thriller, Leave the World Behind, ends with two major stand-offs and a short epilogue that is more satisfying than it really has any right to be. The film spends its final minutes cutting back and forth between a tense confrontation between G.H. Scott (Mahershala Ali), Clay Sandford (Ethan Hawke), and G.H.’s doomsday prepper former contractor, Danny (Kevin Bacon), and a terrifying encounter that Clay’s wife, Amanda (Julia Roberts), and G.H.’s daughter, Ruth (Myha’la), share in the woods with a strangely aggressive herd of deer. The latter scene is preceded by an argument between Amanda and Ruth about the former’s coldness toward seemingly everyone outside of her family.

Recommended Videos

Amanda, who opens Leave the World Behind by proclaiming that she “f***ing hates other people,” admits that she doesn’t want to be so closed-off and angry all the time. She’s simply lost too much faith in humanity to believe that anyone other than her husband and her kids, Rose (Farrah Mackenzie) and Archie (Charlie Evans), deserves any kind of kindness from her. However, when Amanda later realizes that Ruth has become surrounded by the same herd of deer that her daughter saw earlier, she makes the uncharacteristically brave choice to try to scare off the deer and, in effect, save Ruth’s life.

Related

How Leave the World Behind sets up its final act

As dangerous a decision as it is, it pays off. The deer leave them be. Moments later, Amanda and Ruth find themselves staring together at the distant skyline of New York City as various bombs begin to detonate throughout it.

Myha'la, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Julia Roberts look at a TV screen together in Leave the World Behind.
JoJo Whilden / Netflix

Across town, G.H. and Clay seek out Danny in the hopes that he might have some medicine for Clay’s son, Archie, who has been overtaken by an inexplicable illness that has caused his teeth to fall out. When they arrive, Danny meets them with a shotgun and clear instructions to stand as far away from him as possible. He extends them some courtesy but ultimately tells them that Archie’s health isn’t his concern and that his only responsibility is to his own family. Shotgun in hand, he offers them some conspiracy theories about the source of the cyberattack that has sent America into a tailspin and wishes them luck. G.H., however, demands that Danny help them in some way.

The tension between the two men eventually boils over. They point their guns at each other, and it seems, for a few moments, like Leave the World Behind is going to end with an unfortunate instance of bloodshed. Clay puts himself between the two men, though, and begs Danny for help — confessing that he can’t think of any other way to save his son’s life. Danny, seeing the genuine fear and compassion in Clay’s eyes, agrees to give him and G.H. some medicine in exchange for cash. The situation suddenly defused, the three men reveal why they each believe different nations, including Russia, Iran, and North Korea, may have had something to do with the cyberattack on America.

Later, once he and Clay are back in their car, G.H. reveals that he used to provide cost-benefit analyses of military campaigns for a former client who worked in the defense sector. He explains that it was ultimately determined that the cheapest way to topple a nation’s social structure would be by electronically isolating its citizens and terrorizing them with misinformation and chaotic, unexplained attacks. “Without a clear enemy or motive, people would start turning on each other,” he continues. “This program was considered the most cost-effective way to destabilize a country because, if the target nation was dysfunctional enough, it would, in essence, do the work for you.”

How does Leave the World Behind end?

Together, Leave the World Behind’s final two confrontations not only argue that America’s increasingly divided nature is potentially even more dangerous than anyone realizes, but they also reject the kind of violent tribalism that so many other dystopian, apocalyptic movies treat as inevitable. Maybe, the film posits, there is a chance that human beings can still find a way to come together in the face of unimaginable uncertainty and fear. Coming together again may, in fact, be the only thing that could save America from total destruction.

Leave the World Behind doesn’t end on these quiet moments of connection and understanding between its adult characters, though. Instead, the film catches up one last time with Clay and Amanda’s daughter, Rose, who went missing the night before. She’s revealed to be hanging out in the massive home of one of G.H.’s neighbors, where she discovers a hidden underground bunker — one that Danny told G.H. about just one scene earlier. Viewers watch as Rose makes her way through the fully-stocked, high-tech bunker before reaching its greatest feature: Several shelves’ worth of DVDs and Blu-rays.

On one of the shelves, Rose finds a DVD box set of the final season of Friends and, at long last, she starts watching the sitcom’s series finale. In fulfilling Rose’s greatest wish, Leave the World Behind reveals the tongue-in-cheek meaning behind its final chapter title (“The Last One” is, in case you’d forgotten, the name of Friends’ series finale) and makes a fairly compelling case for the importance of physical media. After all, if the world were to ever become turned upside down by a series of cyberattacks, owning the necessary DVDs and Blu-rays would be the only way for any of us to rewatch episodes of our favorite TV shows. In a 21st-century world like ours, what’s more important than that?

Leave the World Behind is playing in select theaters now. It premieres Friday, December 8 on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex Welch is a TV and movies writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to Digital Trends, his work has been published by…
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon ending, explained
Daryl on his knees looking angry in a scene from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is the latest in a flurry of spin-offs of The Walking Dead, expanding the franchise into new areas previously unexplored. This one focuses on fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), one of the few who didn’t exist in the comic books but was created solely for the show. He mysteriously ends up in Paris, providing an entirely new setting and a new primary language for the series (don’t worry, there are subtitles) along with lots of F-bombs (no language restrictions on this show!) and a Last of Us-like journey.

How did he get there, what happened, and what’s in store for the already confirmed second season? With a massive reveal in the end, there’s lots to love, and look forward to, about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.
Early encounters in France

Read more
The Fall of the House of Usher’s ending, explained
Bruce Greenwood sits in a chair in The Fall of the House of Usher.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Fall of the House of Usher (2023).

The first episode of Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher sets up a few mysteries that the series doesn’t solve until its eighth and final installment. The first is, of course, why Verna (Carla Gugino) even chose to orchestrate the deaths of all of the Usher children. It’s also unclear initially why Lenore (Kyliegh Curran) is constantly texting her grandfather, Roderick (Bruce Greenwood), during his conversation with C. Auguste Dupin (Carl Lumbly). Lastly, there’s the nature of the mysterious “confession” that Roderick has promised Dupin. After all, what could a man so blatantly unscrupulous possibly have to confess?
How The Fall of the House of Usher sets up its big finale
The Fall of the House of Usher’s finale, fortunately, answers all of these questions. Early on, the episode flashes back in time to finally reveal what happened the night that Roderick and his sister, Madeline (played in her youth by Willa Fitzgerald), first crossed paths with Verna. As anyone who has read Edgar Allan Poe’s The Cask of Amontillado may have guessed, it's revealed that the two used Fortunato Pharmaceuticals’ 1980 New Year’s Eve party as a way to lure Roderick’s boss, Rufus Griswold (Michael Trucco), into the company’s basement. The two then drugged Rufus and sealed him alive behind a brick wall in order to complete their takeover of Fortunato. (The twinkling Roderick has heard throughout the series and the jester that’s haunted him are both callbacks to the costume Rufus was wearing the night he was killed.)

Read more
Only Murders in the Building season 3 ending, explained
Meryl Streep wide eyed and shocked in a scene from Only Murders in the Building season 3.

Each season, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building brings an exciting new whodunit murder mystery complete with a new set of potential killers. Every season also adds impressive cast members, and for season three, that includes Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep in pivotal roles. As usual, the episodes follow Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin) as they run their own investigation to uncover the truth, creating podcast episodes to chronicle each discovery and theory.

The story in season 3 picks up where season 2 ended, with Rudd’s character Ben dying on stage in front of a crowd during the opening night of Oliver’s play. Mabel, looking on from the audience, has that “oh no, not again” face. But how does it all play out?
Everyone is a suspect

Read more