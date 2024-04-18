 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Abigail’s ending, explained

Alex Welch
By
Alisha Weir charges through a door in Abigail.
Bernard Walsh / Universal Pictures

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Abigail (2024).

In Abigail, what starts as the greedy kidnapping of a powerful man’s daughter turns into a desperate, rats-in-a-maze fight for survival. After two of their team members are savagely murdered, Joey (Scream 6‘s Melissa Barrera), Frank (Dan Stevens), Sammy (Kathryn Newton), and Peter (Kevin Durand) realize that Abigail (Alisha Weir), the little girl they were hired to kidnap, isn’t an innocent ballerina but a centuries-old vampire. In case that wasn’t bad enough, Abigail reveals that she specifically chose all of them as her latest targets, hired them under false pretenses, and lured them to an old family estate so that she could kill them for their past crimes against her father’s criminal empire.

Recommended Videos

All four of Abigail‘s core protagonists do their best to survive their vampire captor’s attacks, but eventually Frank and Joey are the only humans left standing. Just when it looks like Abigail may have them cornered, though, a secret passageway opens and the two characters find Lambert (Giancarlo Esposito), Frank’s once-trusted contact, waiting for them in a hidden security room. With his fangs bared, Lambert explains that Abigail turned him into a vampire two years prior and, by threatening his family, forced him to set up Frank, Joey, and all of the fallen members of their crew.

Related

A literally explosive finale

Melissa Barrera points a gun and Dan Stevens holds a wooden stake in Abigail.
Bernard Walsh / Universal Pictures

However, rather than standing by and letting them die, Lambert offers to turn Frank, the most selfish and mean-spirited of the film’s human characters, into a fully autonomous vampire so that they can work together to take Abigail and her father down. Frank accepts the offer — letting Lambert bite him and then willingly drinking his vampiric blood. Once Frank’s transformation is complete, he subsequently kills Lambert, drains Abigail of some of her blood, and begins to stalk Joey.

A bloody fight ensues between Joey and Frank, who wants to turn her into a vampire he can control. A weakened Abigail intervenes and tells Joey she’ll let her live if she helps her destroy Frank. The two team up and, while Frank briefly believes at one point that he has successfully turned Joey into his first vampire servant, she tricks him and pins him to the ground with Abigail. As the two slowly drive a stake into Frank’s heart, Abigail tells Frank that his mistake was thinking he could immediately master techniques that take every vampire years to learn. One well-timed comedic beat later, Frank is impaled and his body literally explodes — covering Abigail and Joey in his blood.

How does Abigail end?

In the moments that follow, Abigail tells Joey to leave and find her son, whose absence has haunted her throughout the film. While Joey wonders whether her son will forgive her for abandoning him, Abigail tells her that sometimes all a child wants is for their parent to show up. Unfortunately, it’s at that very moment that Abigail’s father, Dracula himself (played by Matthew Goode), walks in and almost kills Joey in a fit of parental rage. When Abigail steps between them and tells her father that Joey was there to protect her when he wasn’t, his demeanor softens. He tells Joey to leave, warning her that it’s “almost time for dinner.”

Abigail | Official Trailer

Joey wisely listens to Abigail’s father, leaving their manor-turned-house-of-horrors behind. After getting back into the same van that she and her now-dead colleagues used to get there, Joey unpacks her lollipop from the film’s prologue and drives away into the night. In doing so, she sends Abigail out in cheeky fashion — sucking on a piece of candy rather than another person’s blood. It’s an appropriately lighthearted conclusion to a film that doesn’t have much to say and is even dumber than it looks but which is also, to its credit, a whole lot of fun.

Abigail is now playing in theaters.

Editors' Recommendations

Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex Welch is a TV and movies writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to Digital Trends, his work has been published by…
Aquaman 2’s ending, explained
Orm and Arthur stand near rubble in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023).

It’s only at the end of the second act of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom that Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and his half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), realize the full scope of David Kane/Black Manta’s (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) plans. Orm, still reeling from his brief experience of holding Manta's mysterious, powerful black trident, reveals that the weapon is an artifact of Necrus, the long-lost seventh kingdom of Atlantis, that was crafted using dark magic by its power-hungry king, Kordax. When Kordax’s brother, King Atlan of Atlantis (Vincent Regan), realized what would happen to the world if Kordax and Necrus continued to burn the greenhouse gases emitted by their orichalcum reserves, he was forced to go to war against him.

Read more
Rebel Moon — Part One’s ending, explained
Jimmy the Robot Knight in "Rebel Moon."

After much anticipation, Zack Snyder's latest film, Rebel Moon: Part One -- A Child of Fire, has premiered worldwide on Netflix. This film is set in a galaxy ruled by the oppressive Motherworld and its leader, the Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee), who rose to power after the royal family was assassinated at Princess Issa's coronation. The story follows Kora (Sofia Boutella), a former soldier-turned-fugitive who gathers fighters from across the galaxy to defend her new home of Veldt from an invasion by the Motherworld's military, the Imperium, which is led by the sadistic Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein).
Snyder sets up an epic and ambitious space opera with this first of two films. There's quite a lot to digest in the film, which only scratches the surface of the immense world that the director and his team have built up. So as the world waits for Part Two, let's unpack everything seen in Rebel Moon: Part One -- A Child of Fire.

How Rebel Moon: Part One sets up its ending

Read more
A Murder at the End of the World’s ending, explained
Lu Mei comforts Darby in a scene from A Murder at the End of the World.

A Murder at the End of the World is a murder mystery series with twists that take things in interesting, tech-savvy, AI-driven directions.

The FX psychological thriller drama, which is also streaming on Hulu, was created by The OA’s Brit Marling and has received rave reviews for its seven-episode season. But how did it all end? Digital Trends has all the answers for Hulu's latest mystery sensation.
There's a murder in the house

Read more