 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by June 1

By
Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell stand next to each other in The Other Guys.
Sony Pictures Releasing

The end of May is near, meaning there’s less than a week to watch select movies on Netflix before they leave the streamer. Some notable selections departing by June 1 include The Hunger Games, the dystopian drama based on the beloved young adult novel; Happy Gilmore, Adam Sandler’s hilarious golf comedy; and You’ve Got Mail, a memorable romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

Unfortunately for cinephiles, more great movies are leaving Netflix in May. Make sure to watch all of these movies by June 1. Our three selections include an Oscar-winning crime noir set in the 1950s, a hilarious buddy cop spoof, and a psychological thriller from a supernatural master.

Recommended Videos

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Russell Crowe and Guy Pierce as Bud and Exley looking into a car in L.A. Confidential.
Image via Warner Bros.

It’s 1950s Los Angeles, and corruption is at an all-time high, especially in the LAPD. After a massacre occurs at a coffee shop, three policemen — Jack Vincennes (Kevin Spacey), Bud White (Russell Crowe), and Edmund Exley (Guy Pearce) — are drawn to the case for different reasons. Vincennes wants to be famous and feeds classified information to a tabloid journalist (Danny DeVito). White uses violent tactics on criminals.

Related

Finally, Exley is the son of a murdered cop who still believes in legal justice. All three men’s paths intertwine as they navigate a corrupt LAPD and celebrity culture. Fans of Chinatown, another L.A.-set crime noir, will enjoy L.A. Confidential, which is boosted by an Oscar-winning script and star-making performances from Crowe and Pearce.

Stream L.A. Confidential on Netflix.

The Other Guys (2010)

Two guys sit down on a couch and stare.
Sony Pictures Releasing

The best Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg collaboration is The Other Guys, not Daddy’s Home. Directed by Adam McKay, The Other Guys is a hilarious spoof on the buddy cop genre with legitimate laugh-out-loud moments. After two superstar cops die, the NYPD needs heroes, but officers Alan Gamble (Ferrell) and Terry Hoitz (Wahlberg) are not expected to fill the void.

Alan is a passive forensic accountant, while Terry shot Derek Jeter. Therefore, their peers do not take either man seriously. When Alan and Terry investigate faulty scaffolding permits tied to a British billionaire (Steve Coogan), they uncover a larger conspiracy involving corruption and financial manipulation. Are the “other guys” ready to step up and save the department?

Stream The Other Guys on Netflix.

Split (2016)

A man stares at a girl while two others look on.
Universal Pictures

With any M. Night Shyamalan film, expect a supernatural plot and twist endings. Shyamalan delivered on both aspects in Split, the standalone sequel to 2000’s Unbreakable. Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) has dissociative identity disorder, which in his case ,eams he lives with 23 distinct personalities (“alters”). Kevin’s notable alters include Barry, the leader; Patricia, an orderly woman; Hedwig, a 9-year-old boy; and Dennis, an angry man with OCD.

Dennis kidnaps three teenage girls (Anya Taylor-Joy, Haley Lu Richardson, and Jessica Sula) and holds them hostage in an underground facility beneath the Philadelphia Zoo. The rest of Kevin’s personalities warn the girls about a 24th personality, “The Beast,” which is a superhuman creature sent to rid the world of impure people. The girls must escape the facility soon or face the Beast’s wrath. After a string of critical failures in the years prior, Split was a return to form for Shyamalan, who crafts a tense popcorn thriller with a terrific performance from McAvoy.

Stream Split on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by May 1
Elvis Presley stands at the mic and performs with his band.

May 1 is less than a week away, meaning Netflix will be removing numerous movies from its library. Notable titles leaving at the end of April include Joker, Todd Phillips' Oscar-winning origin story for DC's most notorious villain; Apollo 13, Ron Howard's terrific drama about the failed moon mission; and Whiplash, Damien Chazelle's sensational thriller about a jazz drummer's pursuit of excellence.

And there are even more great movies leaving Netflix in April. Our selections include a revolutionary sci-fi action film from the 1990s, a hilarious comedy featuring a terrific duo, and a musical biopic about an icon. Carve out some time to watch these three movies by May 1.
Jurassic Park (1993)

Read more
5 movies leaving Netflix in April 2024 you have to watch now
A clown stares into the mirror.

The end of April means Hollywood is heading into the summer blockbuster season. The new month also signals the removal of many notable films on Netflix. Step Brothers, The Florida Project, The Sting, and the first three Jurassic Park films will be unavailable on Netflix starting May 1.

The list does not stop at the six films mentioned above. We selected five additional films departing Netflix at the end of April. Our choices include an Oscar-winning psychological thriller revolving around jazz, an iconic comedy from the 1990s, and a billion-dollar-grossing comic book villain origin story.
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Read more
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in April 2024
Uma Thurman wields a samurai sword in Kill Bill Vol. 1.

Netflix continues to build an impressive library of action films. Whether you're interested in violent action films (The Equalizer, Extraction 2, The Outpost) or sci-fi action (The Hunger Games, 65, Looper), Netflix has multiple genres to choose from to satisfy your action needs.

Scrolling through Netflix can be daunting, especially if you don't know where to look. For April, we curated a list of three action films you need to watch. Our selections include a bloody revenge saga, a prison neo-noir, and an action thriller starring one of Hollywood's biggest names.
Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Read more